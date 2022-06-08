PHOTO: ‘American Idol’ Star Noah Thompson, Huntergirl Reunite at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe

It’s a reunion of “American Idol” legends down at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. Season 20 winner Noah Thompson met up with runner-up Huntergirl there.

They weren’t alone either. Thompson posted a photo of him and Huntergirl posing with famous music producer Jimmy Robbins. You might know Robbins from his work with Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, and Miranda Lambert. Looks like these two up-and-coming country stars are making some big connections in the industry.

Fellow country singer and songwriter Charles Kelley joined the group as well. Noah Thompson also tagged GRAMMY-nominated singer Steven Lee Olsen and musical artist Emily Weisband.

“Honored to sit on a stage and sing #onedaytonight with these legendary people at the famous @bluebirdcafetn #nashville #bluebird #writersround #cmafest,” Thompson wrote in his caption. Listen to him and these other stars sing in the video below.

‘American Idol’ Stars Noah Thompson and Huntergirl Make Their Plans to Break into the Industry

While winning “American Idol” gives Noah Thompson a huge leg up in the industry, he admitted that he wants to take things slow. The construction worker from Louisa, Kentucky, has a lot of catching up to do with his family. Then he plans on learning the ropes of the music industry so he can make his way as a country star.

But, Thompson told the Herald-Dispatch, he wants to make sure he stays true to his roots and his style if he becomes a world-renowned artist.

“I’m not trying to be a pop-country artist,” he said. “I don’t want to be a pop-country artist. That’s not me. That’s why I didn’t wear certain clothes. I still wear my boots, my blue jeans, and my flannel — that’s just me. I want to be a soulful, rock-country-type deal.”

Huntergirl, similarly, wants to stay true to her style of country music too. But she already has a plan and goal in mind for her next step. And she’s more than ready to take it.

“I want to put out new music. I want to go out on tour, to sing songs,” Huntergirl told TV Insider. She also wants to “say thank you to everyone who supported me through this entire year. I want to hear my song on the radio. I would love to play the Opry one day. Doing all these things I’ve dreamed of my entire life.”

It’s not a far stretch to see Huntergirl (and Noah Thompson) accomplishing all these dreams. Both “American Idol” stars already have original songs out on iTunes and Spotify, where they’re charting at the top. Once more singles and albums are released, it’s only a matter of time before these two become concrete staples of the country music industry.