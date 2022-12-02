PHOTO: Guns N’ Roses Fan Hit in Face by Microphone Thrown by Axl Rose During Concert

Guns N’ Roses may have one less fan after a recent concert in Australia. During the show, an Adelaide fan was left with bruises after lead singer Axl Rose threw a microphone, hitting her in the face.

Per reports, Rebecca Howe is now nursing two black eyes and an injured nose after the bizarre incident. It occurred at Adelaide Oval on Tuesday night.

During the performance, he flung his microphone into the audience after the band’s last song, “Take Me Down To Paradise City.” However, the show didn’t end happily for Howe, as the microphone made her nose bleed.

“I was in Diamond Standing, so it wasn’t even right at the front, and it was the very last song, ‘Take Me Down To Paradise City,'” Howe said about the surreal moment. She continued: “He took a bow and then he launched the microphone out to the crowd … and then bang, right on the bridge of my nose.”

After it made contact, someone caught the object. Yet, Howe was in shock and began hyperventilating.

“My mind went, ‘Oh my God, my face is caved in,” she admitted. Thankfully, an off-duty police officer got her to safety. However, she says it could’ve been much more dangerous.

Axl Rose calls out concert goers for using drones at Guns N’ Roses shows

“What if it was a couple of inches to the right or left? I could have lost an eye. What if it hit me in the mouth and I broke my teeth?” she asked. “If my head was turned and it hit me in the temple, it could have killed me.”

As for Rose’s side of the story, the odd behavior may have stemmed from an ongoing problem. This week, Axl Rose went after an Australian fan at the Gold Coast concert for using a drone to film him while on stage. “To the anonymous Mr. Drone flyer, you’re a f–ing c–t,” he said on stage.

Afterward, he took to Twitter to discuss the issue further.

“Had a few drones in this leg. Last night (Gold Coast Australia) was probably the most intrusive,” the statement began. “Was a bit of a distraction as obviously someone thought it was just OK to be doing that but also it coming that close in front of the stage and then actually over n’ on the stage.

He ended the statement by writing, “According to the police, it happens more often than not lately, especially with sporting events.”

Rose is now asking his future concert-goers to leave their drones at home. As for Howe, she hopes attendees will heed her warning, saying, “my intentions were not to gain anything.”

However, Howe is not the first person who has been a victim of Rose’s microphone. In 2013, a fellow Australian was hit in the mouth by a microphone Rose chucked into the crowd.