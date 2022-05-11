PHOTO: Keith Urban’s Entire Band Wears Kilts for Scotland Concert

During his performance in Edinburgh, Scotland on Monday (May 9th), country superstar Keith Urban and his band took to the stage while wearing kilts.

Following the Scotland concert, Keith Urban took to his Instagram to share snapshots of the show. “EDINBURGH!!! You made a Monday night feel like a Friday! It was an honor to don the kilt. The guys and I truly felt like we could take on the world!! But most importantly, it allowed me to fully embrace my mother’s heritage. Long live the McKinnons!!!”

Keith Urban went on to thank those who attended the Scotland show. “Thank you for a great end to this run. And I’m already looking forward to the day we’re back!”

Prior to the Scotland performance, Urban and his crew rocked the stage of Events Apollo in London. The country singer and songwriter is now making his way to America where he’ll perform at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Los Vegas for three nights. The show will be from May 27th to May 29th.

Keith Urban Recently Opened Up About His Wife Nicole Kidman Saved Him From His Substance Addictions

While speaking to Rolling Stone Australia, Keith Urban spoke about how his wife and actress Nicole Kidman helped him overcome his substance addiction. He also discussed how his father’s alcoholism played a role in his own addiction.

“It took me a long time to get sober,” Keith Urban explained. “Took me a long time to recognize my alcoholism. A long time because I didn’t drink like my dad, so I compared everything to him. So it just took a long time for me. But I was able to finally make the right choice in my life, that I wish my dad would have made.”

Keith Urban then shared that Kidman staged an intervention prior to his 40th birthday in 2006. It was also four months before their wedding. When asked about his experience at the Betty Ford Clinic, the singer stated, “That’s very personal.”

Urban then shared that his story wasn’t actually that uncommon. “You know, the career’s on fire and the personal life is also on fire, completely in the wrong way. That was the case for me. I was a real binge drinker.”

Along with drinking, Urban stated that when he moved to Nashville, his roommate was able to get him cocaine. “I’d never been around anything like that in Australia. Only pot smokers, you know, not much more. And suddenly I’m with a guy who is freebasing coke. That was a whole other world that I fell into really fast.”

In regards to how he overcame his addiction, Keith Urban added, “I’ve got a really great sponsor I’ve had for years and years, and early on we were sitting down talking and he says: ‘Keith, you know how much people think of you?’ And I said, ‘How much?’ and he goes, ‘Rarely’. I carry that with me all the time and I love it so much.”