Photos: Miranda Lambert Heads Out West on 20-Day Glamping Adventure

Miranda Lambert is taking time to hit the road for some well-deserved rest alongside her family and friends. The “Actin’ Up” singer recently posted about how she planned to spend her vacation with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

After finishing up The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town several weeks ago, Lambert and McLoughlin packed their bags and headed west for an adventure.

In addition to McLoughlin, Lambert was joined by longtime friend and bandmate Gwen Sebastian and her husband Louis Newman. Now, the two couples are heading out for a 20-day road trip, kicking off their trip in Colorado.

On Tuesday, one day after Independence Day, Lambert took to social media to share some snaps from their trip.

“Time off touring means it’s time to hit the dusty trail! There is no better way to spend summer than glamping with your best pals. @gwensebastian and @jed_i_night with their camper named ‘Toodle Lou’ and me and @brendanjmcloughlin with our @airstream_inc Globetrotter we call ‘The Sheriff,'” Lambert captioned a string of pics.

She added, “We’re out on a 20-day run of adventures out west. We kicked it off in beautiful Colorado. Stay tuned for more tales from the road. Happy trails y’all!”

Last month, Lambert shared details about the camping trip with People, revealing she and her tribe planned to visit Colorado, Utah, Montana and Wyoming over 20 days.

Miranda Lambert hops off tour to hit the trails

“Everyone’s like, ‘So you’re gonna get right off the bus and right into a camper,” she said. “But, it’s such a different way of seeing the world. It’s through a windshield, but it’s with freedom versus pulling into a parking lot where I wait all day, play a show, then roll the next town. This is like a way to actually see things. I always say I’ve been everywhere and seen nothing, which is kind of part of what I do. Gwen always says, ‘What we do is a hard lifestyle. So while all our knees and elbows work, we’re gonna go do some fun stuff.'”

In the past, Lambert and McLoughlin have documented their road trips together.

In 2020, they traveled 1,000 miles in six days with “The Sherriff,” making stops from Tennessee to Virginia, Pennsylvania. They finally ended up in New York.

The ACM Entertainer of the Year previously applauded her husband’s navigation skills and gushed that he was the “best navigator” while traveling.

In 2021, the couple took a “magical” winter road trip to Asheville, North Carolina, where they visited the historic Biltmore Estate and various Asheville restaurants. After she gets back from her trip, Lambert will get back to work as she’s gearing up for her Las Vegas residency, Velvet Rodeo, set to kick off this fall.

On September 23, 2022, her residency will occur at the 7,000-seat Zappos Theater inside Planet Holywood Resort & Casino.