PHOTOS: Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Receive Heartwarming Gift for 40th Anniversary

As a way to celebrate Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne on their 40th anniversary, the couple got several heartwarming gifts. On Tuesday, Sharon took to Instagram to gush over the gifts she got from the Beverly Hills Hotel.

“Thank you @bevhillshotel & all the staff for spoiling us on our anniversary! Your hotel holds a special place in our hearts,” she said alongside several emojis.

Her followers got a glimpse into how Sharon and Ozzy spent their anniversary in a string of pictures. One snap showed several polaroid pictures taped to a mirror with wrapped gifts, while other pics showed a basket of goodies and a beautiful cake for the milestone.

After a tumultuous year filled with various hospital stints and surgeries, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne took some well-deserved time off to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary over the weekend. The Black Sabbath singer and his wife raised a toast to their four decades of wedded bliss with some throwback posts marking their marriage.

“40 Years Ago Today! Happy Anniversary My Love,” the heavy metal singer wrote to his wife in an Instagram post featuring a throwback pic of the all-white outfits they wore for their wedding in Hawaii in 1982.

Sharon also reflected on the moment. She posted a more recent snap in which the couple posed wearing matching all-black outfits in their living room with a sentimental note.

“2022 is a special year for me. It marks 40 years of marriage to my darling Ozzy. We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents and soulmates. Always at each other’s side. I love you Ozzy,” she wrote.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne celebrate their anniversary following Ozzy’s major surgery

The couple met in the early 1970s when Sharon’s father acted as the business manager for Black Sabbath. The pair started dating in 1979 and later tied the knot in 1982. Later, they welcomed three children together, Aimee, Kelly, and Jack.

The celebration came just several weeks after the 73-year-old rocker gave fans the first update following a life-altering surgery to remove and realign pins in his neck and back from a previous ATV accident in 2003.

“I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably,” read a statement from Ozzy on June 15. “I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well-wishes during my recovery.”

In early 2020, after revealing he was battling Parkinson’s disease, he also suffered a fall at home. As a result, he re-aggravated an old neck and shoulder injury from the ATV accident. According to Ozzy, the slip dislodged metal rods surgically implanted in his body, resulting in 15 screws in his spine.