Pink Floyd Heading for Rare Top 40 Appearance in the UK

“Hey, Hey, Rise Up!” from rock music icons Pink Floyd is gearing up for a first Top 20 showing in 42 years. Pink Floyd’s first new original song in over 20 years is “Hey, Hey, Rise Up!”. It’s the group’s first release since 1994’s Division Bell album. It peaked at No. 49 in April, following its digital-only release, Billboard reports.

Now the song is back on the charts thanks to physical copies. Based on sales and streaming activity in the early phases of the chart week, the song is currently rising. Pink Floyd has a strong chance of entering the Top 20 for the first time since “Brick in the Wall” topped the chart in 1979, their sole No. 1 in the United Kingdom. The rock icons haven’t even appeared in the U.K. Top 40 since 1994, when they scored a No. 26 hit with “High Hopes/Keep Talking.”

“Hey, Hey, Rise Up!” is in support of the people of war-torn Ukraine. This is during the still-unfolding unprovoked war instigated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Absent from the recording is founding Pink Floyd member Roger Waters. It features David Gilmour (guitar/vocals), Nick Mason (drums), and long-time bass player Guy Pratt, as well as guest vocals by Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the Ukrainian band Boombox.

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recently dunks on modern popular music

Estranged Pink Floyd member Roger Waters recently made some controversial remarks about Drake and the Weeknd. In a Friday interview with the Globe and Mail, Waters claimed it “seemed strange” that The Weeknd’s concert was given more press attention by Toronto publications owing to its cancelation due to an electricity outage. The topic began with a query about Waters’ fans on his “This Is Not a Drill” tour, which began in the first week of July. After the journalist informed him that he was unable to examine Waters’ concert since he was scheduled to cover the Weeknd that night, she offered a remark.

“I have no idea what or who the Weeknd is because I don’t listen to much music,” Waters said. “People have told me he’s a big act. Well, good luck to him. I’ve got nothing against him. Would it not have been possible to review his show one night and my show another night?”

According to Waters, his comments were not intended as a personal attack. “With all due respect to the Weeknd or Drake or any of them, I am far, far, far more important than any of them will ever be, however many billions of streams they’ve got,” he claimed. “There is stuff going on here that is fundamentally important to all of our lives.”

In his new projects, Waters has emphasized politics, a freedom he is now granted as he is no longer an active member of Pink Floyd. “They were always trying to drag me back from my natural instinct, which is to tell the truth,” Waters said.