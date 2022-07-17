Pink Floyd Rocker Roger Waters Slams Pop Artists, Says He’s ‘Far More Important’

Pink Floyd icon, Roger Waters, is coming for some of today’s biggest pop stars.

According to the “Dark Side of the Moon” singer, his body of work is “far, far, far more important” than artists such as The Weeknd and Drake. The controversial statement came after the singer received minimal press coverage of his Canadian tour.

During a recent interview with the Globe and Mail, he revealed that no newspaper in Toronto sent a critic to either of his “This Is Not a Drill” performances in the city.

“What I’d like to know, what I’d like you to ponder on, and maybe ask your readers, is if they have any theories as to why that may be?” Waters asked in the interview.

When he was told his show “wasn’t the biggest in town that night,” and that the Weeknd’s was bigger, he replied: “I have no idea what or who the Weeknd is, because I don’t listen to much music. People have told me he’s a big act. Well, good luck to him. I’ve got nothing against him. Would it not have been possible to review his show one night and my show another night?”

He continued: “I’m not trying to make a personal attack. I’m just saying it seemed odd. And, by the way, with all due respect to the Weeknd or Drake or any of them, I am far, far, far more important than any of them will ever be, however many billions of streams they’ve got. There is stuff going on here that is fundamentally important to all of our lives.”

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters calls out major artists, refuses to play his hits in new shows

Later in the interview, he revealed why his concerts might not be as “upbeat” as some concert-goers might expect. “[I]t wasn’t just a sing-along party of old hits. I don’t go to those kinds of shows, because I don’t like them. The old bands go out and trundle through their hits year after year after year. …The audiences are all 100 years old. … My audiences aren’t.”

Despite some fans’ qualms, he argued that his concerts symbolize the idea of hope.

“A number of years ago I was working on my opera, Ca Ira, with Etienne Roda-Gil,” he recalled. “I must have asked him a philosophical question, because he looked at me and said, ‘Roger, I was here, I felt something, and I was not alone.’ I feel the same way. It gives me hope. That’s the sense of community that I described to the audiences in Toronto, that perhaps we’re not alone. And that’s perhaps the community that I sensed the existence of in that room in those people that night.”

The rock icon’s current tour continues through Oct. 15. You can get tickets to the shows here.