Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Gets Into Heated Argument With CNN Host

Roger Waters got into a heated argument with a CNN host about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The Pink Floyd singer says that the United States and NATO are moving the conflict forward, not natives. The television appearance was on Michael Smerconish’s show this weekend.

The debate heats up when Roger Waters is confronted about the United States’s position as “liberators” in the world. Waters doesn’t believe that the U.S. has that right. He doesn’t believe that the United States is part of World War II if not attacked.

The two also debate America’s relationship with China and Taiwan. Waters is confronted with the idea that China is “encircling” Taiwan. Check out the clip below.

Wow, this is amazing! Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to CNN: "[China] is not encircling Taiwan, Taiwan is part of China! And that's been absolutely accepted by the whole of the international community since 1948.

“They’re not encircling Taiwan,” Roger Waters says. “Taiwan is part of China. And that’s been absolutely accepted by the whole of the international community since 1948. And i you don’t know that, you’re not reading enough. Go and read about it,”

The host asks the British rock legend if they solved anything. Roger Waters assures him that nothing has been.

“You’re believing your side’s propaganda,” he says. “You can’t have a conversation about human rights, and you can’t have a conversation about Taiwan without actually doing the reading.”

The host tells Roger Waters that the Chinese are at the top of the list of global offenders and asks, “Why is it always the Western world?”

Roger Waters Doesn’t Think the U.S. Should Jump to War

“The Chinese didn’t invade Iraq and kill a million people in 2003,” Waters retorts. “In fact, as far as I can recall, wait a minute…who have the Chinese invaded? Murdered? Slaughtered?”

“Their own,” Smerconish replies to Roger Waters.

“Bollocks!” Waters replies. “That’s absolute nonsense. Complete nonsense. You should go away and read. But read something proper.

Smerconish says he spent too much time reading Pink Floyd liner notes, and the two end with a friendly laugh.

Roger Waters always has an opinion and he isn’t afraid to share it. He recently took a broad shot at pop music while touring Canada. His tour received very little press coverage north of the border, and he assured fans that his work is “far, far more important” than Canadian natives The Weeknd and Drake. No newspaper in Toronto sent a reporter to cover either of his concerts in the city.

“What I’d like to know, what I’d like you to ponder on, and maybe ask your readers, is if they have any theories as to why that may be?” he said in the Globe and Mail. “I’m not trying to make a personal attack. I’m just saying it seemed odd.”

Roger Waters continued by saying that he's far more important, despite the number of streams that either artists gets.