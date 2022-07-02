Poison’s Bret Michaels Posts New Photo & Update Following Hospitalization

Bret Michaels, the lead singer for the iconic Every Rose Has Its Thorn band, Poison, made waves during the latter part of the week when the music star was hospitalized just moments before the band was set to take the stage for a Nashville concert.

On Thursday, June 30, Michaels was rushed to the hospital for an unspecified medical emergency. The news of Michaels’ health issues worried many longtime Poison fans who know well that Michaels has battled some major health problems over the years. The rocker is a Type 1 diabetic. He also suffered a dangerous brain memorable just over a decade ago in 2010.

Now, the iconic rockstar is putting his fans’ worries to rest, keeping everyone updated on his social media sites. Including one recent Facebook post.

Poison Frontman Bret Michaels Tells His Fans There’s Always ‘Something To Believe In’ After A Pre-Concert Health Scare In Nashville

In a Friday night post, the Poison frontman shared a personal update with his fans on his Facebook page. Bret Michaels shares a message that means quite a bit to the singer; a message that comes in the form of a tattoo.

The Facebook post includes a pic of the rocker’s arm, complete with some ink in the form of a cross. Surrounding the cross are the words “something to believe in.”

Poison fans know, of course, that this is the name of one of the band’s most popular songs. And, it seems, it is a continuing anthem for the rocker. And, this is most likely a positive sign that Bret Michaels is on his way to recovery after his emergency hospitalization.

Fans Get Heartbreaking News Ahead Of Stadium Concert Full Of Big Names And Incredible Music

Poison was slated to appear Thursday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The popular 1980s and 1990s rockband were taking the stage that night; along with fellow rock legends Joan Jett, Def Leppard, and Motley Crue. The concert was originally set to begin in 2020. However, COVID-19 restrictions put this, and many other events, on hold.

So, after the two-year wait, fans were excited as they flocked to the Music City venue. Ready for a night of classic rock. However, the night would take a turn few could ever anticipate as first, news of Michaels’ illness makes its way to the crowd. Eventually, the band made the official announcement: the band would be stepping away from that evening’s performance.

This, however, would not be the only piece of disappointing news for fans gearing up for the much-anticipated evening of some of rock and roll’s best music. The weather that night was restless. Torrential rains and lightning strikes in and around the Nashville stadium prompted officials to cancel the entire show.