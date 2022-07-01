Poison Fans React to Bret Michaels’ Medical Emergency in Nashville

Poison lead singer Bret Michaels was recently hospitalized before a big stadium show in Nashville today, Thursday, June 30. There is not a clear reason for his sudden medical emergency; TMZ reported he had an adverse reaction to medication, while Metal Sludge claims the hospitalization is COVID-19 related. We’re holding out for an official statement from the band itself.

The band was supposed to appear at Nissan Stadium in Nashville with rock legends Joan Jett, Def Leppard, and Motley Crue. On top of Poison’s cancellation, the weather in Nashville has been abysmal today; torrential rain and lightning strikes near Nissan Stadium, which caused the entire show to be canceled. Fans posted their reactions on social media following the cancelation.

Poison Fans React to News of Bret Michaels’ Hospitalization and Band’s Cancelation

A lot of fans were saddened that Poison was canceling their show. “Heartbroken that we won’t see @Poison perform tonight,” one fan wrote. “The only reason my daughter came to see #TheStadiumTour2022 We wish @bretmichaels well.”

Another fan shared a story of their son going to Nashville to see the show and being faced with cancelations. “My son is in Nashville to finally see the big 80s rock line-up with Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett & Def Leppard,” they wrote. “He’s waited so long. They’ve had a storm dump on them, lightning delay & Poison just canceled.”

Came all the way from KC to watch poison.



Bret Michaels was admitted to hospital.



Yet another fan was a little more succinct with their reaction. “Came all the way from KC to watch poison. Bret Michaels was admitted to hospital. No poison in Nashville.”

Unfortunately, things happen. While there’s no Nissan Stadium show due to Poison’s cancelation and the inclement weather, there are still plenty for fans to do around Nashville. They’re still in Music City, after all, they might as well enjoy it.

Bret Michaels’ Medical History

While we don’t know exactly what caused this medical emergency for the Poison front man, we do know that Bret Michaels has a bit of a rocky medical history. As a child, he was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, and has had to manage that his entire life. He also suffers from TIA, or transient ischemic attacks. These attacks are a temporary blockage in blood flow to the brain, which causes stroke-like symptoms.

In addition, Michaels has also had a brain hemorrhage. In 2010, he was hospitalized with a subarachnoid hemorrhage, which is bleeding at the base of the brain. He recovered, and went on to continue to front Poison and appear on various musical TV shows.

In a March 2022 interview with Smashing Interviews Magazine, Michaels shared what got him through the tough times when his health was poor. “Grace of God, good medicine, and a lot of great family and friends got me through,” he said.