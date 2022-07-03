Poison’s Bret Michaels Thanks Fans for Support, Promises to Give ‘1,000 Percent’ in Return From Hospitalization

It’s been a bit of a rough stretch for Poison frontman Bret Michaels, but he’s back and raring to go in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday. As you might know, Michaels and his band were set to perform at Nissan Stadium this week in Nashville. Poison is on tour with Motley Crue, Joan Jett, and Def Leppard.

Well, he was not able to be with his band on Thursday night after a medication flare-up. Michaels has had a number of medical issues in his life, including a diabetes diagnosis. But you can never keep a good rocker down and he knows that the show must go on. Michaels spends a few seconds here talking to the millions of fans that have supported him during this time.

Bret Michaels of Poison Thanks Fans For Their ‘Incredible Well-Wishes’

“First of all, I just want to say to everyone thank you for all your incredible well-wishes,” he said in this video. “It’s been a rough couple of days for me. I just want to say thank you. It means the world to me. I’m here in Jacksonville. I’m ready to rock. (And) I’m going to give you 1,000 percent of everything I got in the tank right now. I’m not feeling my Sunday best but I’m gonna keep rocking. I’m gonna bring it and I cannot be more grateful for such awesome, incredible family, friends, and fans. Thank you.”

In light of what happened in Nashville, Bret Michaels had previously shared a message for his fans in Music City, U.S.A., and those who came to Nissan Stadium. “To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!!” Michaels wrote in another Instagram post. “I was truly fired up to get on stage in the Music City and perform, but due to an unforeseen medical complication & following hospitalization, it was not possible.” He would go on to send his deepest apologies and work to get back in shape for performing.

So, that’s good news that Michaels is back to rock and roll the night away. Just like a lot of us, he loves to relax and watch a little TV. One of his favorite shows happens to be Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner. Last year, he heaped praise on Costner and the show after watching an episode. He went on Twitter to share his own well-wishes toward the man who plays John Dutton. “Kevin,” he wrote. “Just wanted to say congratulations on all your successes & continued success on all levels. You rock the screen!” Well, Michaels also probably knows that Costner is a bit of a musician himself.