Poison’s Bret Michaels Visits Father’s Memorial Site Weeks After Health Scare: PICS

When it came to the heavy metal bands and wild hairstyles of the 80s, the band Poison topped the list. Not only did the band receive endless awards, but they also sold a staggering 50 million albums worldwide. As for their accolades, their influence on culture and the music industry led VH1 to rank them number one in their ‘Top 5 Hair Bands of the 80s”. Still recording and performing today, front man Bret Michaels startled fans last month when he unexpectedly canceled a performance due to medical issues. And trying to cope with the health scare, it seems the singer is taking a trip down memory lane.

Never forgetting where he started, Bret Michaels decided to travel back to the man who helped raise and shape him, his father. Sadly, his father passed away, but that didn’t remotely stop the singer from paying his respects at his memorial site. Remembering the good times and the road ahead, Michaels shared a collage of pictures on Twitter, writing, “I went to visit my dad’s memorial site today. I love him & he will always be missed.”

I went to visit my dad’s memorial site today. I love him & he will always be missed. pic.twitter.com/4Il3LdT3X4 — Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) August 4, 2022

What’s In Store For Poison Fans

Looking at what the future holds for the hit band, Bret Michaels admitted when speaking to Trunk Nation on SiriusXM that Poison won’t tour until 2025 at the earliest. “I’m just saying ’25 is probably when Poison will put a humongous world tour together and go back out and be incredible. And it’ll be awesome.”

Bret Michaels made sure to discuss the Party Gras tour, originally scheduled for 2022. Moving now to 2023, the musician said, “With everything going on in the world, we didn’t know if The Stadium Tour was gonna go [ahead]. I prayed every day — I’m, like, ‘I hope this goes. I’ve been waiting since ’20,’. But for me, this year we were gonna do the Party Gras Tour. I put together something incredible, and now we’re gonna launch that in ’23. And when I tell you what this is and the way we’ve designed it with everybody, it’s an incredible amphitheater tour that’s just gonna be … I think it’s gonna be insane and gonna be the ‘all thriller, no filler’ summer party. And you’ll know what I mean when it hits the stage. It’s really an exciting idea.”

Bret Michaels Apologize For Canceled Show

The sudden shift for Poison happened in July when Bret Michaels apologized to fans for canceling. Apparently, the singer suffered a side effect from medication related to COVID-19 and his diabetes. He wrote on Instagram, “To all of the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!! I was truly fired up to get on stage in the Music City and perform, but due to an unforeseen medical complication & following hospitalization, it was not possible. I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!! I’m working on being back 100% very soon & hope you rocked hard with my friends Motley/Leppard/Joan and Classless Act!!!”

