rage-against-the-machine-rocker-diagnosed-with-cancer

Tim Commerford, who is the bassist for Rage Against The Machine, has revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer. Commerford talked about his health situation in a recent interview with Spin magazine. In the interview, Commerford said he found out about having prostate cancer “right before” his band’s most recent tour. He even revealed that he underwent surgery two months before going out on the road with his band.

“I’ve been dealing with some pretty serious s—,” Commerford said. “Right before I was about to go on tour with Rage, I had my prostate removed, and I have prostate cancer.” The 54-year-old bassist said his girlfriend was a major support throughout his diagnosis, treatment, and recovery. “I’ve been someone that’s taken a lot of pride in being in shape and taking care of myself,” he said. “But it’s something where either you’re either lucky or not.” Commerford said that before this interview, the only ones who knew about his cancer battle were his partner, bandmates, and a few very close friends, Pop Culture reports.

Tim Commerford, Rage Against The Machine Bassist, Has New Outlook On His Life

Commerford offered some insight into his outlook on life. he said, “You can find yourself in a situation like I’m in where it’s like, f—, my whole life changed. With everything that happens to me now, I wonder, am I feeling this way because I have cancer? Am I losing my hair because I have cancer? Whatever it is, it makes me wonder if it’s happening because I have cancer.”

He said, “And prostate cancer is a very, very, very tough one because it’s connected to your sexuality. It’s hard to disconnect from that and when you’re forced into that situation, it’s a brutal psychological journey. I’ve been trying to find support groups, and it’s hard to find people and hard to talk about it.”

Commerford Works To Keep Positive Mental Attitude

Commerford said, “I have metal plates in my head and cadaver parts in my body. I’ve done a lot of damage through sports and mountain biking and this sort of thing and I’ve always felt like I had a really high tolerance for pain, and that s— brought me to my knees. After the pain went away, I still haven’t really been able to get up, even though I’m working out and doing s—, but psychologically, the damage is severe. It’s very hard for me to not break down and get emotional.”

The Rage Against The Machine bassist is doing his best to keep a positive mental attitude about his life. This is even after knowing the diagnosis changed his life forever. “Everything happens for a reason, and that’s what I always tell myself,” he said.