Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello Tackled by Security as Fan Rushes Stage: VIDEO

Things got a little crazy during the Rage Against the Machine’s Toronto show on Saturday (July 24th) when security accidentally tackled bandmate Tom Morello as fans began rushing the stage.

TMZ reports that while Rage Against the Machine was performing its final song, “Killing in the Name” a fan in a red shirt ran towards the front of the stage. Luckily, security quickly grabbed the fan and threw him back into the crowd. However, Tom Morello ended up in the crosshair of the situation. Security notably made contact with him while trying to get the fan off the stage and knocked the guitarist to the ground. After a dramatic pause, Morello got back and waved at the crowd, which let out a roar in approval.

Tom Morello’s security situation comes just weeks after fellow Rage Against the Machine bandmate Zack de la Rocha wrecked his leg mid-concert. As previously reported, while the band was four songs into its set, de la Rocha began hopping on one leg while running across the stage. Although he attempted to shake the injury off, the singer ended up having to sit on nearby equipment in order to continue the performance.

Although the crew offered him a walking boot so he could continue standing during the show, de la Rocha rejected it and continued to perform on the equipment. Since then, de la Rocha has been sitting down during shows.

Rage Against the Machine Guitarist Tom Morello Opens Up About His 2021 Solo Album

Following the release of his latest solo album “The Atlas Underground Fire,” Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello opened up to Rock Cellar Magazine about the album and what it means to him.

“This record was as much of a life raft and an anti-depressant as anything else,” Tom Morello explained. “You know, from the time I was 17 until March of 2020, I was pretty much nonstop making, playing, writing, recording, jamming music, and then it came to a screeching half, during a time we’re in the midst of a plague and sort of political upheaval.”

Tom Morello then shared that the album was also about finding a way to “forge” a global collaborative community making songs. “And with it the anticipation that I was going to be able to put them out and communicate with the wider world that made me… it really was a life raft.”

When asked how he knew when the album was considered “finished,” Tom Morello recalled, “I sent the first couple of tracks to the producer, and in 15-20 minutes of me sending him the tracks, he sent back the FaceTime or whatever of him working on them and it sounded HUGE. At that point, it made me think, ‘OK, there’s a way through this.’”