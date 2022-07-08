Randy Houser Says His Wife Was ‘Horrified’ After He Accidentally Revealed Baby News

Country music crooner Randy Houser got a tongue lashing from his wife Tatiana after he spilled the beans about their second child. The County music star says he was unaware that he had ruined the surprise.

“Because I sort of thought the interview was over,” Houser told Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul. “I made a really horrible joke, that was like a complete dad joke. I got quoted on it and then my wife was horrified.”

How Randy Houser got in hot water over Baby issues

Randy Houser explained he was doing an interview with Kiss Country 99.9’s TC & Dina B, and he said that his 3-year-old son Huck would be getting a sibling in October.” I put the milk back in the coconut, and here we go,” he quipped. “She wasn’t wanting to announce this pregnancy,” the singer continued. “I kind of thought — it was kind of like at the end of it and we were just kind of chatting, and then all of a sudden, boom. So I got my [butt] chewed.”

Randy Houser will be 47 years old in December, which makes him 65 when his new arrival graduates from high school. He is conscious of the presumed vast age difference between himself and the other parents. “I’m gonna be the geriatric dad,” he predicts. “The thing is, it keeps us young. You run around and chase a kid it will keep you out of the chair some.”

The conversation about the new baby began when someone asked whether it was a boy or a girl. Randy Houser gave a flat-out ‘no’ when asked if he’d like to reveal the sex during the interview. For the sake of his marriage, it looks like he’s officially learned his lesson about giving out baby secrets.

‘Note to Self’ is set to debut in November

“Note to Self” is the first single from Randy Houser’s new album, which will be released on November 11. It’s apparent that the country star is thinking about the future, possibly because of his upcoming child. “This album came together at a time when I was reflecting on who I am and what’s important to me, envisioning the kind of future I’d like to see for myself and my family”.

Randy Houser also worked as a producer (along with Blake Chancey) on the album, making it his first full-length project since Magnolia in 2019. On all 10 tracks, you’ll notice Houser’s name as a co-writer. “Blake and I worked on this record a long time,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to sharing the rest of it with the folks who’ve already shown how excited they are for new music.” Of course, by then we will all know if the new little one is a boy or a girl.