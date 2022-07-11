Reba McEntire Announces Fall Arena Tour – ‘Reba: Live in Concert’

by Jim Casey
Reba McEntire announced she will hit the road this fall for a new arena tour. The 17-city tour, dubbed Reba: Live in Concert, will kick off on October 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana. In addition, stops include Nashville (October 21), St. Louis (October 22), Austin (October 28), Indianapolis (November 5), Memphis (November 17), and more. After that, the tour caps in Wichita, Kansas, on November 19.

Moreover, the 17-city tour will feature special guest Terri Clark across all shows. 

“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” said Reba McEntire. “We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark.”

Additionally, tickets for Reba: Live in Concert go on sale on July 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Of course, Reba fans can access a special fan presale starting July 12 at 10 a.m. local time by signing up for Reba’s email list

Reba: Live in Concert

Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME – October 13
Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena – October 14
Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center – October 15
Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum – October 20
Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – October 21
St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center – October 22
Austin, TX – Moody Center – October 28
Corpus Christi, TX – AmericanBank Center – October 29
Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena – November 3
Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena – November 4
Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse – November 5
Estero, FL – Hertz Arena – November 10
Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena – November 11
Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena – November 12
Memphis, TN – FedExForum – November 17
Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center – November 18
Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena – November 19

“It’s not every day you get a call from your hero asking you to go on tour with her,” added Terri Clark, in part, via Twitter. “So excited to announce I’ll be joining Reba this fall on the road, sign up for my email list for access to presale tickets Wednesday, July 13th!”

