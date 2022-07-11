Reba McEntire Announces Fall Arena Tour – ‘Reba: Live in Concert’

Reba McEntire announced she will hit the road this fall for a new arena tour. The 17-city tour, dubbed Reba: Live in Concert, will kick off on October 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana. In addition, stops include Nashville (October 21), St. Louis (October 22), Austin (October 28), Indianapolis (November 5), Memphis (November 17), and more. After that, the tour caps in Wichita, Kansas, on November 19.

Moreover, the 17-city tour will feature special guest Terri Clark across all shows.

“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” said Reba McEntire. “We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark.”

Additionally, tickets for Reba: Live in Concert go on sale on July 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Of course, Reba fans can access a special fan presale starting July 12 at 10 a.m. local time by signing up for Reba’s email list.

I’m heading back out on tour this fall with my buddy @TerriClarkMusic! Tickets go on sale this Friday, but you can access a special fan presale starting tomorrow at 10 AM by signing up for my email list here: https://t.co/646sSuUVDl pic.twitter.com/YkabMGlkRv — Reba McEntire (@reba) July 11, 2022

Reba: Live in Concert

Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME – October 13

Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena – October 14

Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center – October 15

Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum – October 20

Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – October 21

St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center – October 22

Austin, TX – Moody Center – October 28

Corpus Christi, TX – AmericanBank Center – October 29

Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena – November 3

Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena – November 4

Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse – November 5

Estero, FL – Hertz Arena – November 10

Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena – November 11

Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena – November 12

Memphis, TN – FedExForum – November 17

Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center – November 18

Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena – November 19

“It’s not every day you get a call from your hero asking you to go on tour with her,” added Terri Clark, in part, via Twitter. “So excited to announce I’ll be joining Reba this fall on the road, sign up for my email list for access to presale tickets Wednesday, July 13th!”