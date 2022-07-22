Reba McEntire Shares Hilarious Video With Rex Linn As Barbra Jean Hart Shows Up

Following the format of many sitcoms during the 90s, Reba, starring country legend Reba McEntire, filmed in front of a live audience. First airing in 2001, Reba premiered on the WB for the first five seasons. In 2006, thanks to a merger between WB and UPN, the show moved to the CW where it would end its run in 2007. While it has been 15 years since Reba and her cast, which included, Steve Howe, Scarlett Pomers, and Melissa Peterman, created over 120 episodes, the show might be seeing a resurgence thanks to dedicated fans and more importantly, Reba herself.

Already having an amazing career in country music, selling over 75 million records worldwide, Reba McEntire recently discussed how hard she has worked to get the show back on the air. Not only wanting to make people laugh with the sitcom, Reba admitted that she mostly wanted to work with the same cast who brought her so much joy. “We’ve really been trying to do a reboot of the Reba show. I really want to work with the people that I got to work with during that six-and-a-half years.”

While working on her career, Reba McEntire hasn’t forgotten to take time for herself as she is currently dating Rex Linn, who is known for starring in CSI: Miami. They started their bumbling romance back in January of 2020 and according to a recent Instagram post, they are all smiles and cuddles. Take a look.

Barbra Jean Caught Eyeing Reba McEntire’s New Squeeze

Although a special moment for the couple, fans were quick to notice Melissa Peterman glaring at both Reba McEntire and Rex. What made her appearance so interesting, other than rumors of a revival for Reba, Peterman portrayed Barbra Jean on the show. For those who might not remember, Barbra Jean, BJ for short, worked for Reba’s husband as a dental hygienist. While their marriage was deteriorating, her husband, Brock, had an affair with Barbra Jean and they eventually married. Again, this was all in the show.

Sparking curiosity as to why they were together, watching Peterman flash that casual Barbra Jean smile caused some to playfully suggest she was back to her old habits of targeting Reba’s man.

With the cancellation of Reba coming as a surprise, the country singer noted that she still had several storylines she wanted to explore. “That would be a lot of fun, because we had so many stories we were waiting to tell when they canceled us, so we were shocked”. She added that the cast has remained friends and will hopefully reunite soon. “It was fun, the cast and crew, everybody we got to work with and play with, they were wonderful people. We wanted to get back together like a reunion and have fun, so hopefully that will happen some day.”