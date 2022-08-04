Reba McEntire Posts Major Warning About Imposter Profiles on Social Media

Country music superstar Reba McEntire is issuing a statement regarding imposter profiles on social media following the surfacing of recent online scams. The Fancy singer warns fans that if “it seems fishy, trust your instincts and report the profile.”

These warnings come after reports of several profiles impersonating the star with a variety of fake profiles. In the warning, Reba McEntire reminds fans that her social media handles are @reba. “Any other profile out there is fake,” McEntire notes in a recent Twitter thread.

Reba McEntire Tells Fans And Followers That She Will Never Request Personal Info

In her statement the star also that her social media accounts are all verified with blue check marks. McEntire also notes that her fans and followers will never receive a personal message from her asking for personal information. Nor will they try to sell any product via these social media accounts.

Just a reminder to be aware of scams out there. The only social media profiles I have are all under the @reba handle and have blue verified checkmarks beside my name. Any other profile out there is a fake. — Reba McEntire (@reba) August 3, 2022

“I or any member of my team will never message you asking for personal information like your bank account,” Reba McEntire explains.

“I or any member of my team will never ask you to purchase any kind of gift card to send to me,” she continues. “There is no way to buy a personal meeting with me.”

McEntire adds that if anyone of her fans are “messaging with any profiles asking for this” to please avoid engaging with them.

“They are not officially associated with me or my organization,” the singer explains.

“Also, be aware of targeted scam advertising that says I am selling products like CBD gummies,” she says. “They are also fake.”

Country Music Hall-Of-Famer Reba McEntire Is Busier Than Ever With Latest Projects

It’s rare that the country music hall of fame legend ever takes a break from her busy career. However, these days, she seems to be even busier than ever. McEntire has joined the cast of Big Sky for the hit primetime TV drama’s upcoming season. McEntire recently shared a clip of this upcoming season on her Twitter page.

You never know what's coming around the bend. A new mystery begins in the season premiere of #BigSky: Deadly Trails, September 21 on ABC. Stream on Hulu. @BigSkyABC pic.twitter.com/pzNY2zQcts — Reba McEntire (@reba) August 3, 2022

“You never know what’s coming around the bend,” Reba McEntire says in the post.

“A new mystery begins in the season premiere of #BigSky: Deadly Trails, she adds. The star notes that the season is set to premiere on ABC and the streaming service Hulu on September 21.

Additionally, McEntire has a brand-new Lifetime film set to release with fellow actress and Reba costar Melissa Peterman as well as an upcoming 17-city arena tour this fall, starting on October 13.

“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” the country music icon shares in a post announcing the tour.

“We had so much fun in the spring,” she tells her Insta followers.

“I’m ready to get back out there and do it again,” the star adds. “Can’t wait to see ya!”