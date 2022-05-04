Reba McEntire Sends Big ‘Congratulations’ to Dolly Parton After Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Reba McEntire is celebrating the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction of her fellow country music star and good friend Dolly Parton today.

“A little bit country, a little bit rock ‘n’ roll…congratulations Dolly on your induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!” she wrote on Instagram.

The Nashville legend will officially become a member of the coveted group on Nov. 5 during a ceremony in Los Angeles, CA. And the news of her nomination made headlines in early February. But Reba McEntire is just now sending out her tribute because Dolly Parton originally opted out of the honor.

Reba McEntire’s Congratulations Comes After Dolly Parton Initially Bowed out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Running

Shortly after learning that she made the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame cut, Parton took to the internet and expressed how grateful she was to be recognized but shared that she didn’t think she deserved the accolade.

“I don’t think that I’ve earned that right,” she wrote, alluding to the fact that she’s never branched away from the country genre. “I really don’t want any votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

The 9 to 5 singer did admit that she would like to one day be “worthy” of the recognition, though. And in a Twitter statement, she vowed to release a rock and roll album in the future.

“My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak and has always encouraged me to do one,” she added. “I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

But while Dolly Parton has not since released a rock album, she has changed her mind about the nomination—thankfully. And now her friends like Reba McEntire can show their support.

Dolly Parton Changes her Mind on Hall of Fame Induction

On April 29th, Parton sat with James Patterson on NPR’s Morning Edition to chat about their New York Times best-seller Run, Rose, Run. And it was there that she announced she’d appreciate a chance to be listed among the world’s greatest musicians.

Apparently, Dolly Parton thought that only rock artists could join the Hall of Fame. And when she learned that other outsiders like last year’s inductee Jay Z were members, she had a change of heart.

“I’ll accept gracefully,” she said about a possible vote-in. “I’ll say thanks and accept it because the fans vote. “I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it certainly more than me because I never considered myself a rock artist. But, obviously, there’s more to it than that.”