Reba McEntire Throws it Back in Old Pic With Terri Clark: ‘Ain’t Our First Rodeo’

Ahead of tickets going on sale for a new tour, country music legend Reba McEntire was tossing it back to 2005 with Terri Clark. It’ll be cool to see them back on the road together. And, of course, the message on this from McEntire’s Instagram account is totally on point. We love seeing these two perform and they’ll be singing their big hits along the way. Let’s just gaze for a minute and enjoy this share.

Maybe you are looking for some bucks to set yourself up to see McEntire and Clark on tour. McEntire gives you a little heads-up about those tickets, too. Yes, they will make a stop on Oct. 21 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. It’s going to be called Reba: Live In Concert. You better believe that tour will have people flocking to the arenas and seeing McEntire and Clark perform.

Reba McEntire, Terri Clark Offer Up Statements About Their Upcoming Tour

In making the announcement of the tour, Reba McEntire already exudes a level of excitement that fits her quite well. “I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” McEntire said. “We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark.”

Fans who saw this social media post were excited, too. One writes, “Yes!!! I’m there”. Another one says, “Was that 2 Hats & a Red Head tour?” That question is in reference to the post that McEntire made on Thursday. Hey, we have one fan who already is fired up for the tour, too. “Got my ticket for Memphis! Can’t wait to see you again!! Counting down the days!” this person writes on Instagram.

Clark had her own reaction that she shared on Twitter. She writes, in part, “It’s not every day you get a call from your hero asking you to go on tour with her. So excited to announce I’ll be joining Reba this fall on the road, sign up for my email list for access to presale tickets Wednesday, July 13th!”

As for McEntire, she’s getting her music groove going again. But she also did not forget about her acting life, too. In fact, Reba McEntire will star in a new Lifetime movie with her boyfriend, Rex Linn. Melissa Peterman, who also starred in McEntire’s old show Reba, will be part of the cast for The Hammer. According to Deadline, their report indicates McEntire will play Kim Wheeler, described as an “outspoken, firecracker lawyer” who was appointed judge of the 5th District of Nevada. Talk about must-see TV right there. When we get a date for its release, then we will let you know.