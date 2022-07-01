Red Hot Chili Peppers Forced to Cancel Glasgow Concert ‘Due to Illness’

The Red Hot Chili Peppers had to cancel their Glasgow, Scotland show today, July 1, due to illness. The band posted a message on Twitter sharing the unfortunate news with fans.

“Due to illness RHCP will not be able to perform in Glasgow tonight July 1,” the band wrote on Twitter. “We are working on ways to reschedule. Pls hold onto your tickets & wait for an update soon. RHCP love Scotland & are deeply disappointed not to be able to perform the show. Thank you for your understanding.”

This was the band’s first time playing in Glasgow since 2016. The Chili Peppers are currently on a European leg of their 2022 world tour. Next, they’ll head to Leven, Belgium and Cologne, Germany, then two nights in Paris and another in Hamburg, Germany. July 23, the band returns to the US for a show in Denver, CO, which kicks off their US tour lasting until September. In October, they have multiple appearances at the Austin City Limits Festival. After that, it looks like the band is taking a much-needed break.

When a Rolling Stone piece on Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death surfaced in May, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron claimed that the publication took their comments “out of context.” They said they regretted taking part in the piece in hindsight.

Rolling Stone interviewed 20 of Taylor Hawkins’ friends in the music industry, and for Smith and Cameron, it seemed like a wonderful tribute to their friend of many years. The two believed they gave their whole-hearted and reverent comments to a piece celebrating their friend, and not a think-piece on mental health, which is what it turned out to be. Though, the Chili Peppers also paid their own tribute as a band with a heartfelt performance.

“When I agreed to take part in the Rolling Stone article about Taylor, I assumed it would be a celebration of his life and work,” Cameron wrote on Instagram after the piece was published. “My quotes were taken out of context and shaped into a narrative I never intended. Taylor was a dear friend, and a next level artist.”

Smith shared Cameron’s opinion there, and also spoke out about his comments on Instagram. “I was asked by Rolling Stone to share some memories of our time together, which I thought was going to be a loving tribute he deserved,” Smith wrote. “Instead, they wrote a sensationalized and misleading story, and had I known I would have never agreed to participate.”

Hawkins’ death his the music community hard, especially the rock community and especially the drummers in that community. Many considered Hawkins a dear friend, judging by how many people came out to pay tribute after his death; he’s sorely missed.