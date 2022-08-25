Red Hot Chili Peppers To Receive Global Icon Award From Cheech and Chong at VMA Awards

Popular rock band the Red Hot Chili Peppers are to be presented with an iconic award this weekend at the VMA Awards. Comedy duo Cheech and Chong present the award to the band.

The MTV Video Music Awards premiere this Sunday, August 28. The Red Hot Chili Peppers have won eight VMAs in their time. This time around, they are receiving the Global Icon Award. Previous recipients of the award include The Foo Fighters, Janet Jackson, Green Day, and more.

MTV released a statement about the Red Hot Chili Peppers getting the award this year. They said: “It’ll be RHCP’s return to the VMA stage for the first time since 2000, when they received the Video Vanguard Award and performed one of their trademark tunes, ‘Californication.’ This year, the quartet — made up of singer Anthony Kiedis, guitarist John Frusciante, bassist Flea, and drummer Chad Smith — are also nominated in the Best Rock category for their song ‘Black Summer.'”

They continued: “It’s hard to think of an act that has dominated as long as RHCP has, and that successful run includes two brand-new albums released in 2022. Unlimited Love dropped in April, and their just-announced follow-up, Return of the Dream Canteen, is due out October 14. Today (August 19), they also teamed up with MTV to premiere the new video for ‘Tippa My Tongue.'”

“Iconic stoner comedy duo” Cheech and Chong will be the pair to present the award, so we can look forward to laughs along with the love for Red Hot Chili Peppers.

VMA Award Recipient Has Fans Conflicted

Along with being presented with the award, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will also perform onstage. Other performers for the night include Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow, and more.

Some fans are excited to see the band receive the award. The official Twitter account for the VMAs tweeted: “Do YOU want to be on a billboard in NYC?! Tell us what you’re most excited to see at the 2022 #VMAs and your tweet might end up there.”

One fan replied: “Red Hot Chili Peppers receiving the Global Icon Award :).”

Although some are happy for the band, others are confused as to why they are being awarded after singer Antony Keidis admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl when he was nearly a decade older than her. Keidis shared this in his 2004 autobiography, “Scar Tissue.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers Win Makes Fans Angry

The next day we drove to Baton Rouge, and of course, she came with us,” he said in “Scar Tissue.” “After we got offstage, she came up to me and said, ‘I have something to tell you. My father’s the chief of police and the entire state of Louisiana is looking for me because I’ve gone missing. Oh, and besides that, I’m only fourteen.'”

He then said: ” “I wasn’t incredibly scared, because, in my somewhat deluded mind, I knew that if she told the chief of police she was in love with me, he wasn’t going to have me taken out to a field and shot, but I did want to get her the hell back home right away. So we had sex one more time.”

Many Twitter users have pointed this out in response to the news. One Twitter user wrote: “”Minaj will also receive the Video Vanguard Award, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers will accept the Global Icon Award.” I hadnt realise the VMA was rape and abuse themed this year. Makes sense now.”