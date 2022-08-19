Rick Astley Recreates ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ Music Video After 35 Years

Rick Astley’s smash hit “Never Gonna Give You Up” received new life in the 2000s when “rick rolling” became an internet phenomenon. The song’s endurance is now stretching into a new decade, a full 35 years after the song was released. It’s a new ad for AAA Insurance, and Rick Astley recreates the original music video. Check it out below.

The original dancers from the music video are replaced with AAA Insurance agents. Astley has enjoyed paying homage to the hit song over the years, even if it’s often tongue-in-cheek. He says that it’s been an “amazing trip down memory lane.”

“The song has been so good to me and I’m thrilled to be working with another iconic brand that has certainly stood the test of time,” he told TooFab.

“Rickrolling” has earned the original video 1.2 billion views. You may as well give it one more below. You know, just so you can compare and contrast with the new ad.

Rick Astley is now 56 years old. He retired at a very young age, but he’s been enjoying the new attention later in life. He said that if he hadn’t retired early, he would have imploded.

“I kind of feel that if I hadn’t have done it then I would have self-imploded,” he said. “The problem with pop music is, when you’re in the real pop end of it like I was, it’s every single minute and hour of everyday or nothing. And there is no in-between because everyone else does everything so you have to do everything.”

He loved what he was doing, but in the end, he decided that he didn’t love it enough. So he stepped away from the spotlight for a few decades.

The Reemergence of Rick Astley

He wasn’t in public much when the Rickrolling phenomenon began. But he was always a fan.

“Obviously some people are sick to death of the whole Rickrolling thing and anything else to do with it or me, but I think I just I have to have a little distance from it,” he said. “Our daughter actually put me straight on that. Fifteen years she said ‘look just remember it’s kind of got nothing to do with you.’”

The new attention led to Rick Astley returning to the road with New Kids on the Block and Salt-N-Pepa. The tour also included En Vogue and it rolled through arenas across the country this summer.

He has one more date on his 2022 schedule. It’s at Silverstone Classic in his native United Kingdom on August 28. Maybe it’ll lead to more. Have you ever been Rickrolled in real life? Keep an eye on the Rick Astley tour page to see when new dates are added.