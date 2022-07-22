Riley Green Drops Two New Singles, ‘Get Back Home’ and ‘Drinkin Tonight’

On Thursday (July 21st), country music singer and songwriter Riley Green released two new singles “Get Back Home” and “Drinkin Tonight.”

“‘Get Back Home’ and ‘Drinkin Tonight’ come out tonight!” Riley Green declared in a post on Instagram, which featured a video of him performing the singles. “Hope y’all dig. See y’all out on the road this weekend.”

Riley Green will be taking the stage at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Caroline on Friday (July 22nd) from there, he will be making stops in Hartford, Connecticut; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Knoxville, Tennessee; and San Antonio, Texas.

The release of new singles comes just weeks after Riley Green’s hit track “If It Wasn’t For Trucks” received a certified gold plaque during a sold-out show in Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater. The certification came from surpassing 500,000 in both sales and streaming.

Riley Green Reflects On His Growing Music Career

During a January 2022 interview with Connect Savannah, Riley Green reflected on his music career in recent years.

“I think it’s really hard for a new artist to go from ‘Hey, I know this song, but I don’t know who sings it’ into ‘Oh, that’s a Riley Green song,’” The country artist stated. “I think that probably comes from maybe too much bouncing (around stylistically) with your first few singles.”

Green also spoke about how lucky he is to be working in the industry now. “Ten years ago, your average Joe couldn’t go into the studio and record something and put it out on Spotify or Amazon or iTunes. Now that you have so much music, this overflow of music, you’ve got to find a way to stand out, and I think that’s kind of by having your own sound.”

When speaking about his songs, Riley Green admitted that he doesn’t know exactly what makes him stand out from other country music artists. “I have no idea what it is about what I’m doing that’s working, but I just want to make sure I don’t mess it up.”

Meanwhile, Green discussed his early music works and how his fans respond to something in his music. “I mean, a great example is I’ve got this song called ‘Georgia Time’ that I wrote when I was 22 or 23, I guess. I recorded it and put it out myself. It’s a demo at the very best. I recorded it at like Bob’s garage or something and spent a few hundred bucks on it. But that song has got 30 something million streams, and it’s just like at every show they scream for it at the top of their lungs. And I don’t know what it is about the songs I’ve written.”