Riley Green’s ‘If It Wasn’t for Trucks’ Receives Certified Gold Plaque During Sold-Out Show

Riley Green celebrated the Fourth of July with a sold-out show at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater on July 3. He also got the news that “If It Wasn’t for Trucks” was certified gold. During the set, he was presented with a plaque to commemorate the occasion. Big Machine President Scott Borchetta and BMLG Records President Jimmy Harnen presented Green with the honor.

The gold certification comes from surpassing 500,000 in sales and streaming of the single. It was released on an EP of the same name in 2020, which also included the tracks “Jesus and Wranglers,” “If I Didn’t Wear Boots,” “Better Than Me” and “Behind the Times.”

Green invited a couple of guests to join him during the July 3 set in Nashville. Jelly Roll joined for a cover of Hank Williams Jr.’s “Family Tradition.” Sammy Kershaw came out for a version of his “Yard Sale.” Riley Green also played all of his own hits that have earned him a loyal fanbase.

New Music from Riley Green

Riley Green has taken an unconventional approach to releasing new music. Like many artists across all genres of music, he has moved toward a single cycle rather than full album cycles. He dropped two more new tracks recently in “Wild Woman” and “Miles on Main.”

Both of those songs had been road-tested. “Wild Woman” first showed up in performances in 2020, while “Miles on Main” first appeared in 2021. But neither had been given the studio treatment until the recent release.

He still just has one traditional, full-length album in his catalog. That’s 2019’s Different ‘Round Here. “If It Wasn’t for Trucks” also appeared on Behind the Bar, a 2021 seven-track release that had no other carryover from the previous EP. Perhaps “Wild Woman” and “Miles on Main” is the precursor to a longer package coming from Riley Green soon.

On the Farm and Beyond in 2022

Riley Green will join Luke Bryan’s “Farm Tour” this September. The duo will hit six rural Midwest communities. They’re in Monroeville, Ind. on September 15, Mechanicsburg, Ohio on September 16, Fowlerville, Mich. on September 17, Murdock, Neb. on September 22, Boone, Iowa on September 23 and Eyota, Minn. on September 24.

It adds to a busy year for Green, who is in Atlanta on Saturday night. He’ll be back at it on July 15 in Canandaigua, NY at CMAC Performing Arts Center. He’s at sheds across North America all summer, and he’ll squeeze in a couple of festival dates along the way. Among those are TidalWave Music Festival in Atlantic City on August 12 and LASSO 2022 in Montreal on August 13. The tour wraps with a pair of dates in London, Ontario on November 21 & 22. Check out all of Riley Green’s tour dates and get ticket information at his website.