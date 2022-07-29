Rob Zombie Releases Original Songs From Upcoming Movie ‘The Munsters’

Rob Zombie is releasing a film adaptation of the popular ’60s sitcom The Munsters. He’s also releasing new music for the project. Two new tracks are available now. “It’s Zombo” and “House of Zombo” are named for Zombo, a character from the series that appear in Rob Zombie’s film. Check out “It’s Zombo (The Zombo Theme)” below.

It’s a pretty campy, short track. The song is befitting a theme for a film based on a ’60s sitcom. “The House of Zombo” is quite longer, but it’s very much a scored production. This isn’t exactly “More Human Than Human” we’re revisiting here. Check out the second track below.

The pair of tracks were announced via the official Twitter account for the film, which is due on September 27. In typical Rob Zombie fashion, the movie premieres direct to DVD/Blu-Ray. It will also be available as a digital download.

“Listen to the singles ‘It’s Zombo’ and ‘House of Zombo’ from #TheMunsters out now on vinyl from @waxworkrecords and digitally on @BackLotMusic!” the post was captioned.

You can get your copy here.

Rob Zombie has worked in the horror genre for years. He was a big fan of The Munsters when he was growing up, and it’ll certainly have his unique twist on it. His most notable horror films were House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects. He has eight feature films. Among his resume are also 3 From Hell, 31 and The Lords of Salem. The musician turned filmmaker also reimagined Halloween and Halloween 2.

Universal 1440 Entertainment will release The Munsters. It’s not his first time exploring the old CBS show. He joined Butch Patrick for a commentary track for Munster, Go Home! in 2020.

What Else is Rob Zombie Up To?

Rob Zombie’s latest album was released in 2021. The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy was his seventh studio effort. It was his first in five years. His previous effort was The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser in 2016. He left the White Zombie project and went solo with Hellbilly Deluxe: 13 Tales of Cadaverous Cavorting Inside the Spookshow International in 1998. He never quite found the same success with the solo project after its’ debut. His professional efforts now largely focus on film making.

The new film features performances by Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily and Catherine Schell as Zoya. Daniel Roebuck portrays Grandpa Munster. It also features Jorge Garcia, whom you may remember as “Hurley” on LOST, as “Floop.”

The story follows a family of monsters that moved from Transyvania to the American suburbs. The original television series lasted just two seasons on network, but it has a long cult following. Rob Zombie wrote and directed the reboot.