Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin Turned Down a Role on Iconic HBO Show

What would Games of Thrones have looked like with Robert Plant? We’ll never know, but we’ll now always wonder.

The Led Zeppelin frontman turned down a role on the HBO series. He revealed the rejection in a recent radio interview.

“The Viking thing,” he said. “Yeah, I’ve got a lot to answer for. I love Western European history from maybe the Bronze Age up through all the old religion. When we were really in touch with our earth.”

The themes of Led Zeppelin’s music likely initiated the offer from Game of Thrones.

“Go back to ‘Immigrant Song’ and Led Zeppelin being part of a cultural exchange in Iceland with the Icelandic government. They didn’t know what they’d invited onto their little island.”

Other musicians appeared on the legendary HBO series. Ed Sheeran was in the first episode of season seven. A lot of folks hated it.

“It was fun, but I think they should have killed me off,” Sheeran said of the role. “That probably would have been redemption for people that didn’t like it.”

Robert Plant has gone country. He’s the lead singer of one of the most iconic British rock bands in history, Years after Led Zeppelin, he partnered with legendary bluegrass star Alison Krauss. The duo recorded the Grammy award-winning Raising Sand in 2007. It took them a while, but they followed it up with Raise the Roof in 2021. Both albums were produced by the legendary T Bone Burnett.

If Robert Plant recording with Alison Krauss doesn’t give him enough country cred, he certainly earned it this summer. The duo were at Montreux Jazz Festival and snapped a selfie with Shania Twain. Maybe they’ll invite the country music icon in for their next album in…2035? Hopefully it doesn’t take that long.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss on the Road

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are on the road for much of the remainder of 2022. They’ll play sheds from coast-to-coast. This thing apparently only comes around once every 14 years now, so you don’t want to miss it.

They’re at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego on August 15. They’ll continue up and down the West Coast through August hitting spots like the Greek Theatres in Los Angeles and Berkley and the Santa Barbara Bowl. There’s a big one at Red Rocks on September 1 before they make their way back east. They are just outside of Nashville at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin on September 7. They wrap their United States dates at the Beacon in New York on September 12. JD McPherson supports throughout. After the US run, they’ll head to the United Kingdom. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information at their website.