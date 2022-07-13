Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Curator Charged for Allegedly Trying to Sell Stolen Eagles Lyrics

A curator for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is among three men charged with trying to sell stolen lyrics from The Eagles. The stolen lyrics are valued at more than $1 million, according to Rolling Stone.

Court documents indicate that in the late ’70s, nearly 100 pages of Don Henley’s notes were stolen. The documents were stolen by an author hired to write a biography of the band. Among those pages were lyrics for “Hotel California” and “Life in the Fast Lane.”

Glenn Horowitz acquired the documents in 2005. Then he allegedly recruited Craig Inciardi and Edward Kosinski. They tried to “sell off the documents to various auction houses, as well as trying to ‘coerce’ Henley into buying back the property that rightfully belonged to him.”

It’s Inciardi that is at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He is the curator and director of acquisitions. Before arriving at the Hall, he worked at noted auction house Sotheby’s.

They’ve all been charged with conspiracy in the fourth degree, which carries a maximum four-year prison sentence. Inciardi and Koskinski were also charged with criminal possession. Horowitz was additionally charged with attempted criminal possession. They all plead not guilty.

“No one has a right to sell illegally obtained property or profit from the outright theft of irreplaceable pieces of musical history,” said Eagles manager Irving Azoff in a statement to Rolling Stone. “These handwritten lyrics are an integral part of the legacy Don Henley has created over the course of his 50-plus-year career.”

The defendants’ attorneys released a statement. “The DA’s office alleges criminality where none exists and unfairly tarnishes the reputations of well-respected professionals. We will fight these unjustified charges vigorously. These men are innocent.”

Shakeups in The Eagles and a New Tour

When Glenn Frey died, his son Deacon joined the band. After four and a half years literally filling his father’s shoes, Deacon decided that it was time to “forge his own path.” He joined the band when he was just 24 years old. Vince Gill also joined the band at the time. They performed with the new lineup for the first time at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in 2017.

The band has been on the “2022 Hotel California Tour” for much of the year. Jim Ed Norman reunited with the band for the tour. The band wrapped up an extensive United States run in May. They’ll head back out in September for some Canadian dates. That run includes Toronto, Ottawa and Winnipeg. They’ll also visit Saskatoon, Edmonton and Vancouver. There are no other dates stateside. But maybe they’ll get back to the United States soon. To check out everything on the current itinerary and for ticket information, visit their website.