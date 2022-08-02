rod-stewart-pictured-in-rare-photo-with-nearly-his-whole-family

Rod Stewart takes center stage in a rare Instagram photo with nearly his whole family on Monday. Rod Stewart’s wife Penny Lancaster posted a family vacation trip photograph on the app. She tagged all the Stewart family in the post’s caption.

“Stewart Clan comes together,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans quickly commented on Lancaster’s Instagram post. “Rod Stewart is a great dad and you are a super special step mom!”

Other fans commented similar messages. “What a beautiful family and what a great dad,” one account wrote.

“Lovely family picture !!! Happy Sailing,” one user wrote. Another fan took to the comments. They said, “That’s a fabulous photograph of you all!”

“Great picture! It should be framed!!!” added another. While the post never reveals the location of the photograph, it seems to be taken somewhere in a European coastal town. Perhaps it is located somewhere in Italy, Monaco, France, or a similar Mediterranean country.

Rod Stewart and Son Sean Look For Plea Deal After Physical Altercation with a Club Bouncer

Back on December 31, 2019, Rod Stewart and his son Sean engaged in a physical altercation with a club security guard. However, the trial has been canceled and the pair are expected to reach a plea deal.

However, the judge eventually canceled the scheduled trial on Thursday, September 9, 2021, according to Yahoo! News.

A hearing takes the place of a trial in Florida, where the incident occurred. During the hearing, they discussed a plea deal for both the Stewarts. Judge August Bonavita presided over the hearing on October 22, 2022.

The hotel security guard involved in the encounter is named Jessie Dixon. Apparently, Dixon wouldn’t allow either Rod Stewart or son Sean to enter a New Year’s Eve party that night. The party occurred at The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. Things began escalating between the pair and the bouncer.

Dixon told police officers at the time that Rod Stewart and Sean Stewart wanted to attend the private event. However, Dixon claimed they didn’t have an invitation to the private event. Dixon denied their entrance. This enraged both the Stewarts, who then began causing a scene.

Billboard reported that on December 17, 2021, Stewart and his son both entered guilty pleas of misdemeanor simple battery.

Then, Rod Stewart’s attorney Guy Fronstin spoke of the incident in a statement. ““No one was injured in the incident and a jury did not find Sir Rod Stewart guilty of the accusation. Instead, Sir Rod Stewart decided to enter a plea to avoid the inconvenience and unnecessary burden on the court and the public that a high profile proceeding would cause.”