Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards Once Revealed the Guitarists He Admires Most

There is no doubt that one of the rock music world’s greatest guitarists happens to be Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones. But there are other guitarists whom even he admires. The Stones‘ sound comes from a blend of blues and soul music that has touched them for decades. Hearing Richards play that familiar riff to “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” remains a joy to millions. What about these other guitarists? He talked about it one time.

“I hope that we widened people’s scope of what kind of music you could play and what music you listened to,” Richards said in a 2015 interview with The Quietus. “Y’know, there have been some great English blues bands in the 60s and 70s and some great singers. I loved Stevie Marriott; he was one I hoped would stick around for a while. What a great voice and guitar player. And a lot of other cats too like Jeremy Spencer and Peter Green and you’d wonder where they’d come from. These guys are playing the blues and they really are doing it.”

Keith Richards Stays Busy Touring These Days With Rolling Stones

Marriott was with The Small Faces and then would work in Humble Pie with Peter Frampton, according to Far Out Magazine. He was actually up to be another member of the Rolling Stones. Mick Taylor had left the group and there was a need for another guitar player. But the band would select his bandmate Ronnie Wood to join the group. Peter Green’s name is mostly connected with the early work of Fleetwood Mac. Green was gone before the group attained incredible stardom with founder Mick Fleetwood, Steve Nicks, and Lindsay Buckingham. Spencer also was a part of Fleetwood Mac but he, too, left ahead of the breakout 1970s and the group’s album Rumours.

What are the Rolling Stones up to these days? Touring. Of course, besides Keith Richards, there’s forever young frontman Mick Jagger and guitarist Wood. They are still dealing with the loss of longtime drummer Charlie Watts. Steve Jordan, one of the music world’s best drummers and a friend and recording buddy of Richards, has been with the group. They did release a song during the pandemic titled Living in a Ghost Town. Reportedly, the band had recorded it before shutdowns were happening. Once they did, though, they decided to release the song. It’s interesting that Richards doesn’t mention some of his other British guitar legends like Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck among those he admires. Still, the Rolling Stones‘ guitarist has a deep love and affection for blues musicians like Muddy Waters and Sonny Boy Williamson. They, among others, helped the group form their own sound.