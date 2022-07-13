Sam Hunt Reveals Additional Tour Dates: See Where He’s Playing

Sam Hunt is in the middle of a tour. Now he’s rolling out additional dates for the trek. Check out the current schedule in a new post below.

“We added some new dates!” he captioned the post.

He’s got two dates at Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage this weekend with Brett Kissel. He’ll hit some state fairs and festivals throughout the summer, resuming with the Delaware State Fair in Harrington on July 21. He’s also at the North Dakota State Fair and Boots & Hearts 2022 in Canada. The extended schedule keeps him on the road until November. Lily Rose, Ryan Hurd and Travis Denning are among the folks that will offer support along the way.

There are a few killer bills in the middle. WPOC’s Sunday in the Country takes place in Columbia, Md. on October 2. He’ll be joined by Jimmie Allen, Eli Young Band, Ryan Hurd, Priscilla Block, Ernest and Carter Faith there. He’s at GoldenSky Festival in Sacramento on October 16. Tim McGraw, Brothers Osborne, Midland, Carly Pearce, Michael Ray, Parmalee and Diamond Rio are also on that one. He wraps the year at Chase Field on November 19. Robert Randolph and the Family Band and Zac Brown Band join him at the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Check out all of the dates on Sam Hunt’s 2022 schedule and get ticket information at his website.

Up and Downs for Sam Hunt in 2022

The year started a little rocky for Sam Hunt. He and his wife thought about divorce and called it off. The news came at the same time that news came that she was expecting. Recently, he gave us our first peek at his newborn daughter.

The post was captioned, “Wake me up early, be good to my dogs and teach my children to pray.” It was a reference to the song he chose for the clip, John Anderson’s “Black Sheep.”

It was a cool moment. And a fairly rare peek at Sam Hunt’s family life. After the rocky times, it was good to see things going well for the Georgia native.

Hunt has been having fun out on the road, too. He brought Rob Gronkowski out onstage during a performance earlier this year. Sam Hunt played a little ball himself. The “Body Like a Backroad” singer was the starting quarterback for the UAB Blazers in another lifetime. He took a shot at trying out for the Kansas City Chiefs after his college career concluded, but he came up short.

Sam Hunt’s last full-length release was 2020’s SOUTHSIDE. But he’s kind of moved to the single cycle since the record. He’s released a ton of new tracks individually, including his latest “Water Under the Bridge.”