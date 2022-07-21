see-how-you-can-catch-lollapalooza-from-the-comfort-of-your-couch

Lollapalooza comes to Chicago’s Grant Park from July 28 to 31 this year, but what if you don’t want to be out in the crowds? There’s a heat wave, after all, plus COVID is still a thing. Additionally, what if you can’t make it out to the Windy City and want to catch all the action from the comfort of your own home? Hulu has you covered this year.

While I’m sure the crowds are still going to be immense for the in-person festival, streaming the performances on Hulu gives everyone who’s interested a chance to see what it’s all about. Say Lollapalooza tickets just aren’t in your budget this year. You have to miss it, and you’re bummed. But, if you have Hulu, there’s no reason to miss everything. If you’re into the music and not the festival environment, you’re all set. Current Hulu subscribers can log in and watch the exclusive livestream for no extra cost. New subscribers can access the stream on a free trial.

Hulu’s Lineup for the Multi-Day Festivities

Currently, it doesn’t look like Hulu will be streaming all the acts. Their lineup only includes a handful from each day, but we’ll have to wait and see if they update it. On Thursday, July 28, Bijou opens the festival, followed by Inhaler, Still Woozy, The Wombats, and Tove Lo. Metallica is headlining for a first day that will knock Chicago out of the park. Day two brings Jasiah as opener, followed by Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Tinashe, Cordae, Coi Leray, and headliners Don Toliver and Machine Gun Kelly.

Day three seems like an indie day, with Crawlers, Hinds, Dashboard Confessional, and headliners Wallows and Kygo. The final day brings Erika Banks, Zoe Wees, Djo, Beach Bunny, headliners Porno for Pyros and J. Hope, plus Denzel Curry. There are also second channels on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday showing additional performances. Hulu is planning to continually update their Lollapalooza webpage with any lineup additions or changes, but there’s the loose itinerary we have so far.

Who Else Is Performing at Lollapalooza?

In addition to Hulu’s lineup, the festival’s full lineup is totally stacked this year. Dua Lipa, Green Day, Doja Cat, and J. Cole will headline alongside Metallica, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, and Kygo. Additionally, we’re getting great acts like Girl in Red, Ashnikko, Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Zach Bryan, Charli XCX, MUNA, Willow, and so, so many others.

A Quick History of Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza began in Chicago in 2005. It began as an alternative rock festival started by Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell, and exists now as a multi-genre extravaganza. It covers everything from pop to heavy metal. There are also Lollapalooza festivals abroad as well, with shows in Berlin, Germany; Sao Paolo, Brazil; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Santiago, Chile; Stockholm, Sweden; and Paris, France.