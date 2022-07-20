Shania Twain Reflects on Ex-Husband’s Affair in New Netflix Documentary

Shania Twain is arguably one of the most beloved female country music artists of the ’90s. And now, the “Any Man of Mine” singer is heading back into the spotlight with an all-new Netflix documentary. Entitled Not Just a Girl, the upcoming film will premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday, July 26th. Not only does the new documentary explore the Canadian-born country star’s career in music. It also sees the 56-year-old artist reflect on her ex-husband’s affair and the effect it had on both her personal and professional life.

According to Page Six, Shania Twain learned in 2008 that her then-husband, Robert “Mutt” Lange (73), had become involved in an affair with the singer’s friend and former personal assistant, Marie-Anne Thiébaud. In speaking about her ex-husband’s affair, Twain said, “It was similarly intense to losing my parents. I thought I had lost my voice forever. I thought that was it.”

As per the outlet, the former couple’s split was especially traumatic for the country singer. The couple had not only been married for 17 years, but Lange is also the father of their son. Making things even more heartbreaking, Lange additionally played a major role in Shania Twain’s career in music. Most dynamically, he co-wrote and produced several major hits. Three include “Any Man of Mine,” “You’re Still the One,” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

In 2010, Twain’s split from Lange became finalized and the singer actually went on to form a romantic partnership with her former personal assistant’s ex-husband, Frédéric Thiébaud. Shania Twain married the Swiss businessman a year following her divorce from Robert Lange, maintaining her relationship with him to the present day.

Shania Twain to be Inducted to Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

Aside from her upcoming documentary, Shania Twain has other big news to celebrate. Later this year, the “Come On Over” singer will be inducted into the Nashville’s Songwriters Hall of Fame, alongside other major league country music stars including Brad Paisley and Toby Keith.

Twain, Paisley, and Keith’s 50th Anniversary induction comes one year late as 2021’s induction was canceled. Mark Ford, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame’s Executive Director, spoke a little about what we might expect this year.

“We were forced to postpone our 50th Anniversary celebration last year, so this will be our ’50/51′ party,” Ford shared. As such, the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s executive producer boasted that this year will be a “special double-sized event.”

Shania Twain boasts a massively successful career as a singer, however, she’s got just as much talent as a songwriter. According to CMT, Twain has “self-penned” 22 Top 20 songs on the Billboard charts. Of that massive list, seven reached the coveted No. 1 slot, while eight others achieved the Top 10. Several include fan favorites like “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” and “Love Gets Me Every Time.”