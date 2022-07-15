Shania Twain, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss walk into a legendary music festival and…snap a selfie. The 56th annual Montreux Jazz Festival is wrapping up in Switzerland. Shania Twain marked the occasion by posting a selfie with two of the headlining acts: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss. Check out the photo below.

This year’s Montreux Jazz Festival takes place July 1-16. Among the headliners joining Plant and Krauss are Van Morrison, Jeff Beck, Diana Ross, Herbie Hancock, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds and John Legend. Bjork also made a fairly rare appearance, performing with an orchestra. The new Radiohead side project, The Smile, was on the bill, as were Black Pumas and Michael Kiawanuka. Shania Twain wasn’t performing, but it seems like she had a nice time as a spectator.

Shania Twain is having quite a year. She is set to be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. She’ll go in alongside a couple of other ’90s legends in Brad Paisley and Toby Keith. A few other legends are also in the 2022 class. Steve Earle, Bobbie Gentry, Spooner Oldham, Kent Blazy and Brett James round out the class.

A lot of mainstream country artists don’t write their own songs. That was especially true in the ’90s. But ever song on Shania Twain’s 1997 breakthrough, crossover smash Come on Over was co-written by Twain. She also co-wrote the hits that paved the way to the album. Tracks like “Any Man of Mine” and “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?” were written by her and her ex-husband, producer “Mutt” Lange.

In 2017, she released her first new studio album in 15 years. Now was the first album that had no association with Lange.

Shania Twain in 2022

Shania Twain’s fantastic 2022 isn’t ending soon. She recently brought a fan onstage at her ongoing Las Vegas residency to sing “You’ve Got a Way.” While she had to call off one of those Las Vegas shows due to illness, she has several more dates on deck. The next stops in Sin City are August 26 and 27 at the Zappos Theater. Dates will stretch well into September. She’s also there August 31, September 2, 3, 7, 9 & 10. She has one upcoming festival date of her own. It’s the Boots & Hearts Music Festival in her native Canada on August 7. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information at her website.

It’s not an official title, but Shania Twain is in a legendary group of “50 Week Club” members. Just three artists have had an album remain at the top of the country charts for 50 weeks. Earlier this year, she posed for a photo with one of the others, Luke Combs.