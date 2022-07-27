Shania Twain Speaks Out About Battle With Lyme Disease, Says She Suffered ‘Blackouts’

Shania Twain is dropping major revelations in her new Netflix documentary, Not Just A Girl.

The new doc gives her fans a glimpse into her childhood in Ontario, her ascent into stardom, and her transformation into a 90s country music icon. In addition, the film, which dropped on July 26, reveals the not-so-pretty aspects of her life.

For instance, Twain admits to suffering “blackouts” and “dizzy” spells onstage before she was diagnosed with Lyme disease.

The “Any Man of Mine” singer revealed she was bit by a tick while horseback riding back in 2003. As a result, her symptoms were “quite scary.”

“Before I was diagnosed, I was on stage very dizzy,” she said in the new documentary. “I was losing my balance. I was afraid I was gonna fall off the stage.” She continued: “I was having these very, very, very millisecond blackouts, but regularly, every minute or every 30 seconds.”

Not only did her newfound illness negatively impact her ability to perform, but the Canadian singer also developed dysphonia, which caused her to lose her voice temporarily.

“My voice was never the same again,” she recalled of the terrifying moment. “I thought I’d lost my voice forever. I thought that was it, [and] I would never, ever sing again.”

Looking to fix her voice, Shania Twain underwent multiple surgeries.

Shania Twain opens up about her battle with Lyme disease, losing her voice, and heartbreak

In 2019, the queen of pop country music said in an interview that, “I had to have an operation that was very intense and it’s an open-throat operation, very different from a vocal cord operation. I had to have two of them, so that was really, really, really tough and I survived that — meaning emotionally I survived — and am just ready to keep going.”

Amid battles with her health, things seemed to go from bad to worse. The “You’re Still The One” singer later learned that her husband of 15 years, Robert “Mutt” Lange, was having an affair with her friend and personal assistant, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

“In that search to determine what was causing this lack of control with my voice and this change in my voice, I was facing a divorce. My husband leaves me for another woman,” the icon said about her divorce.

She added she was at “a whole other low” and “didn’t see any point in going on with a music career.”

However, she was ultimately able to find her voice—and love— again.

After bonding over the traumatic experience they had experienced, Twain found solace with Marie-Anne’s ex-husband, Frédéric Thiébaud. Together, they empathized over their shared grief surrounding their former relationships. The pair’s friendship quickly turned romantic, and they got married just one year later.