shania-twain-speaks-out-about-filming-her-netflix-documentary-during-pandemic

Shania Twain is a name synonymous with success in country music. She’s one of the best-selling music artists of all time regardless of genre and she’s even been given the nickname “Queen of Country Pop.”

Twain is also the subject of a brand-new documentary on Netflix. Not Just a Girl debuted on the streaming service on Tuesday and the music superstar cannot be more excited for fans to see it. The singer posted a preview of the film on her Instagram to give her fans a quick look at what there is to see in the new documentary.

Twian also captioned the post with a heartfelt message about making the film during the throngs of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Filming a documentary about myself was pretty surreal and even more so during a pandemic! We started this whole thing in 2020 and did a lot of interviews and prep stuff over zoom, while trying to film as much as we could during the moments when the world opened up a little more and people were able to travel,” Twain wrote. “All of that has resulted in Not Just A Girl… I hope you enjoy watching it. Available on @netflix now. Thanks to the whole team who put this together… there’s a lot of us!!”

Shania Twain’s Story

The special look into the superstar’s career takes viewers through her humble beginnings in Timmins, Ontario where she was raised poor. But her love of music, particularly Dolly Parton, pushed her through to her first record label in Nashville. Her career-defining moment came when she met her husband, rock producer Mutt Lange, ahead of writing, recording, and releasing her breakthrough album The Woman in Me. It features studio session footage from throughout her career and brand new interviews with Twain at home discussing her upcoming sixth album.

The documentary just dropped on Netflix, but fans have already watched and they let know Twain what they thought in the comments of her post.

“Loved it- just watched it tonight. You are everything!! Loved you in the 90s and love you still just as much now,” wrote one adoring fan. “Thank you so much for this beautiful, empowering document. You are forever my icon, the heroine of my life. Words are too weak to say how proud I am of you,” said another who loved the new film.

Not Just a Girl is an emotional look behind the scenes at Twain’s life that leaves nearly no stoned unturned. In the documentary, Twain took a chance to look back at what it meant to be a woman trailblazing a path for herself in the music business.

“You have to work three time as hard as the average guy in country music in order to get a shot,” Twain said. “To be relentless was the only way. I think that’s the only way that they’re going to be taken seriously. You have to kill yourself to get there. I don’t know, is it worth it? I don’t know, I mean, I think that when you’re young, why not, right?”