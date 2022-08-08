Shania Twain’s Eye-Catching Outfit at Boots & Hearts Music Festival Draws Major Attention

Shania Twain went back home this weekend. The Canadian country music icon headlined Boots & Hearts Music Festival outside Ontario. The weekend also featured headlining sets from Florida-Georgia Line and Sam Hunt. Shania Twain dressed to impress. The 56-year-old wore a bedazzled bra and a min-dress with a plunging neckline. Check out a gallery of photos here.

She was born in Windsor, and she performed with a Canadian flag displayed behind her and her band on stage. She told her followers how excited she was to be home.

“Ontario, I’m home!! What a beautiful day to play a hometown show… I’m so excited to see you all tonight! Who’s coming to Boots & Hearts? Let’s go girls!” she posted to Instagram. The post features a clip of Shania Twain at soundcheck earlier in the day. She’s performing on stage to an empty venue.

Shania Twain is having quite a year. She is celebrating a new biopic that went to Netflix recently. Not Just a Girl chronicles her career from growing up in Canada to moving to Nashville. It features exclusive interviews with the singer, as well as interviews with other icons from Lionel Richie to Bo Derek. In the documentary, she details he split from her ex-husband Robert “Mutt” Lange.

She’ll receive the ACM Poets Award at the ACM Honors on August 24. The ceremony takes place at Ryman Auditorium. She’ll be honors alongside Miranda Lambert, who takes home the Triple Crown Award. Chris Stapleton will receive the ACM Spirit Award and Morgan Wallen will receive the ACM Milestone Award. The Milestone Award is given to someone that accomplished an unprecedented achievement, and Dangerous: The Double Album was number one for more than a year.

Shania Twain Heads to Las Vegas

Shania Twain’s Las Vegas residency is still going strong. She returns to the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood later this month for more dates. “Let’s Go! The Las Vegas Residency” is back on August 26 and continues throughout that weekend. There are also a string of dates in September. It wraps up on September 10, but more dates may be added. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information at her website.

Shania Twain is also part of the 2022 class of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. She joins Steve Wariner, David Malloy, Hillary Lindsey and Gary Nicholson. It’s been a minute since a woman was inducted, and Shania was excited that she’s going in with another.

“It’s been a while since a woman has been inducted into this, so it’s pretty awesome to see not just me, but Hillary Lindsey included too,” she said. Twain co-wrote most all of her catalog with Lange.