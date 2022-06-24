Sharon Osbourne Celebrates Ozzy Releasing New Music Weeks After Major Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne will have a new single on Friday according to his wife, Sharon. “Patient Number 9” features a collaboration with Jeff Beck. The news comes just after the heavy metal legend underwent major surgery.

Sharon included a short preview of the track in her tweet, and it sounds pretty good. During an appearance on SiriusXM last year, Ozzy Osbourne said that his relationship with Sharon inspired the lyrics for the song.

The 13th studio album from Ozzy Osbourne is expected to arrive in September. “Patient Number 9” will likely be among the 15 tracks included. The album will also include an appearcne by Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith. He also performed on the 2020 release Ordinary Man.

Ozzy Osbourne’s Surgery

Last week, Ozzy Osbourne underwent a “major operation” which the family said was going “to determine the rest of his life.” The Osbournes haven’t revealed details of the procedure the 73-year-old had, but Sharon said that he was “feeling good” upon his release from the hospital.

Ozzy posted a statement of his own to his social media.

I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably. I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) June 15, 2022

From her own Twitter, Sharon added, “Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery. Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery. Your love means the world to him.”

While the Osbourne family did not confirm any details about the nature of Ozzy’s surgery, there was a report from Page Six claiming that it was to remove and realign pins in his neck and back. That report claims the surgery was related to a surgery that he had after a fall in 2019. Those problems began in 2003 when he had a biking accident.

Ozzy Osbourne also revealed in 2020 that he has been working through Parkinson’s Disease for most of his life. He’s spoken of wanting to go back on the road, but it’ll be a long road ahead. A home care nurse will be necessary for Osbourne following his most recent surgery. He hasn’t performed since Ozzfest in December of 2018. His most recent release arrived during the pandemic. If he recovers and gets back to touring, he’ll have two albums to debut live.

Ozzy Osbourne is resilient and he’s been at it for more than 50 years. A return to Ozzfest will be highly anticipated. It should be a great motivator for Osbourne as he recovers.