Singer Michelle Branch Arrested for Domestic Assault

News broke on Thursday that Michelle Branch was splitting from her husband Patrick Carney amid an affair the latter was having. The “Everywhere” singer was arrested for domestic abuse at her home later that night. Police received phone calls about a “domestic disturbance” around 2 a.m. TMZ was first to report that she admitted to slapping the Black Keys drummer “one to two times.”

Patrick Carney had no visible injuries upon the arrival of police. Bail was $1,000. Police released her early because she is breastfeeding the couple’s six-month-old child.

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney married in 2019. She made social media posts about the affair and split. The tweets are no longer on her account. The posts accused Patrick Carney of having an affair with a member of his management team with The Black Keys.

“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” she told TMZ on Thursday. “The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Michelle Branch recorded a new album with Carney during the pandemic. The Trouble with Fever is due on September 16. She rose to the top of the charts on the success of her albums The Spirit Room and Hotel Paper. “Everywhere” was a smash from the debut, and it just passed its 20th anniversary. Branch also scored massive hits with “All You Wanted,” “Breathe,” “Goodbye to You” and “…Are You Happy Now?”

What’s Next for Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney?

Michelle Branch has a support tour lined up for the new album. It kicks off at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville on September 12. It includes select stops up the East Coast in September before a run in California later that month. The tour concludes with a pair of dates at The Troubadour in Los Angeles on September 26 & 27. There’s no word on if she’ll continue with those plans. If she does, the dates and the ticket information are available at her website.

The Black Keys get back on the road on August 24 at iTHINK Financial in West Palm Beach, Fla. They cruise around the Southeast before making their way north of the border to perform at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto on September 6. The formal tour wraps on October 18 in Dallas, Tex. at Dos Equis Pavilion. They’ll return to their native Ohio for a fundraiser with Joe Walsh in November. VetsAid is on November 13 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. Check out all of The Black Keys’ tour dates and get ticket information at their website.