Sir Tom Jones Collapses One Hour Prior to Performing

Tom Jones is in the middle of a European tour. One hour before his scheduled performance in Budapest, the legendary singer collapsed. Jones tried to continue on with the show, but doctors ordered the 82-year-old to cancel the performance.

A new date for the show has already been scheduled according to his website. He’ll return to MVM Dome on August 16.

According to local news reports, the National Ambulance Service was not called to the scene. A spokesman for Sir Tom Jones’s ‘Surrounded by Time’ Tour confirmed to Hungarian news outlet Index that Jones was ill. The performance in Budapest was originally scheduled for Kiev, but the show was moved because of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

For now, no further dates are affected by Tuesday’s incident in Budapest. But medical professionals may not have had their final word. Should Tom Jones return to the tour, it picks back up on Thursday in Luexmbourg. It’s a grueling itinerary for anyone, especially an 82-year-old. He’ll head to Italy, Croatia, Germany and the United Kingdom He also has scheduled performances in Norway and Belgium before the end of July.

The tour rolls all across Europe through the end of August. He’s scheduled to make a visit to the United States in September, beginning with a stop in Atlantic City. That one is at Borgata Event Center on September 9. His North American tour continues through October, with stops up and down the East Coast and into Canada. He’s in familiar territory at the Encore Theater at the Wynn in Las Vegas on October 7. It wraps at The Masonic in San Francisco on October 12. To see the full itinerary and for ticket information to the remaining scheduled dates on Tom Jones’s tour, visit his website.

This is a developing story…