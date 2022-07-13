Sir Tom Jones Speaks out About ‘Collapsing’ Before Show

Back in June, music icon Tom Jones embarked on his Surrounded By Time summer tour. From June to August, the singer would travel Europe performing for thousands upon thousands of his dedicated fans. Following his last date in August, he plans to make his way to the United States for even more shows.

The first month of the tour was a great success, the 82-year-old Welsh legend performing with the energy and gusto of a much younger man. On Tuesday, July 12th, however, fans were horrified to learn that the singer canceled his Budapest concert a mere hour before his performance at the MVM Dome.

As much of the crowd was already assembled, directors took to the loudspeaker to announce that the concert would be rescheduled for August 16. They assured the audience that Sir Tom Jones “was looking forward to seeing them again” but gave no further information regarding the show’s postponement.

With no concrete details to draw from, the rumor mill began to churn. “Tom Jones collapsed,” a source told MailOnline, according to The Sun. “So his concert was canceled tonight and doctors were called to the stadium. His management has set August 16th as the new date for the concert.”

One rumor turned to two which turned to one hundred, and soon, it was a widely accepted “fact” that Sir Tom had tragically collapsed.

Sir Tom Jones Responds to Rumors Surrounding His Health

Sir Tom Jones is no doubt attempting to rest and recover from his illness. In order to put an end to the rumors surrounding his health, however, he was forced to give a statement. In an Instagram post, Sir Tom made it clear that he did not collapse last night. Or any night, for that matter.

Instead, he’s simply battling a case of laryngitis. The non-life-threatening condition is “an inflammation of your voice box (larynx) from overuse, irritation or infection,” according to Mayo Clinic. It’s extremely common and typically easily treatable with antibiotics.

“Hello to all concerned,” Sir Tom Jones wrote. “I traveled last night from the UK to Budapest and woke this morning with an uncomfortable throat. A specialist came to visit and diagnosed ‘viral laryngitis’. He strongly advised postponing this evening’s show and prescribed medication and vocal rest. I did NOT ‘collapse’ anywhere at any time, that is pure rumor.”

“Hopefully the inflammation will calm soon as I am looking forward to continuing my wonderful summer tour,” he continued. “Unfortunately, the show had to be canceled at the last minute, and for that, I am very sorry. However, the show in Budapest has been rescheduled and will take place on August 16. Thanks again for all your kind concern.”