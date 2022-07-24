sir-tom-jones-spotted-with-walking-stick-following-canceled-budapest-show

Earlier this month, Sir Tom Jones sparked concern among fans when he abruptly postponed the Budapest stop on his Surrounded By Time tour. Rumors began circulating of a collapse following a statement given by an alleged eyewitness. “Tom Jones collapsed,” they said, according to The Sun. “So his concert was canceled tonight and doctors were called to the stadium.”

Shortly following the distressing news, however, Sir Tom Jones gave his own statement, claiming that the rumors held no truth whatsoever. “I did NOT ‘collapse’ anywhere at any time,” he wrote. “That is pure rumor.”

Instead, the legendary musician said that he was suffering from a case of viral laryngitis, a common ailment among singers. Though mild, the condition caused throat discomfort that prevented him from performing. “A specialist came to visit and… strongly advised postponing this evening’s show and prescribed medication and vocal rest.”

Since recovering from the illness, Sir Tom Jones has performed multiple concerts without incident. On Friday, however, concerns about Tom Jones’s health were raised once more, when the singer was spotted walking to a waiting car with the use of a cane in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The 82-year-old singer has yet to comment on his use of a walking stick, nor has he canceled or postponed any further shows.

Sir Tom Jones Opens Up About Aging and His Proudest Moment

Sir Tom Jones began his now legendary music career in the mid-’60s and now has more than 60 successful years in show business. In the early days of his career, songwriter Bobby Cole brought him “I’m Growing Old,” which the then 32-year-old singer refused, claiming it wasn’t an age-appropriate tune.

“[Bobby Cole] said, ‘I’ve got this great song – I think you’d sing the s–t out of it,’” Tom Jones recalled in a 2021 interview with Metro. “But I said, ‘I don’t think I can do it now but I’ll hold it, so hopefully when I’m about 80, if I ever reach there, then I’ll do it.’”

“And that day came, of course,” he continued. “When I walk now, my son [Mark] says, ‘You’re looking down a lot,’” Sir Tom Jones explained. “And I say, ‘Yes, because I don’t want to trip over something.’ It’s harder for me to get off the bloody floor nowadays.”

Though being in his 80s requires a bit more caution than he used to practice, Sir Tom Jones explained that it’s had a positive effect on his life as well. “In a way, it makes me more determined,” he said. “Because when you’re young you don’t think about it. You think, oh, yes, I’ve got this big voice and I can sing the s–t out of anything and you just do it. You’re not thinking about what you’ll be like if you get to 80.”

In all his years of iconic performances, Sir Tom Jones has racked up an impressive list of accolades. His favorite by far, however, was the honor of knighthood. “Being knighted by the Queen,” he said. “That is above and beyond any of my expectations.”