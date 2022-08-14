Stage Collapse at Music Festival Leaves One Dead, Dozens Injured

Tragedy struck at the Spanish dance music festival, the Medusa Festival, when a sudden stage collapse killed one attendee and left dozens injured. The event, which instead should have been a fun celebration, was initially set to feature David Guetta, Steve Aoki, and Afrojack.

According to Billboard, the stage collapse took place near Valencia, Spain early Saturday morning (August 13th). Per the outlet, a “strong gust of wind” damaged a portion of the stage around 4 a.m. local time.

In addition to one fatality, another 40 or so festival-goers sustained varying levels of injury. A total of three individuals were reported to have sustained “serious” injuries. At the time of the music festival’s stage collapse, about 50,000 people had been in attendance.

The music festival’s organizers spoke out about the fatality and multitude of injuries in a Facebook post.

“We are completely devastated and dismayed at what happened last morning,” organizers began their post. “The management of Medusa Festival would like to express our deep and sincere condolences to the family and friends affected by the fatal consequences that occurred last night.”

The music festival’s organizers further addressed those struck by the tragedy. They stated, “It is a day of mourning and respect for those affected. And they will have us for everything they need. His unbearable suffering we also make our own.”

Alongside the music festival’s organizers, Valencia’s regional president also shared his own sympathetic statement following Saturday morning’s tragedy.

Country Music’s Sam Hunt Bows Out of Canadian Music Festival

For now, we await more news regarding the recent tragedy at Spain’s Medusa music festival. However, earlier this month, Canadian country music fans experienced a much more minor tragedy of their own. Sadly, Sam Hunt was forced to bow out of the Boots & Hearts Music Festival at the end of July.

Taking place between August 4th and August 7th, Boots & Hearts Music Festival is Canada’s largest camping and county music festival. Alongside Sam Hunt, the special event featured big-name artists like Shania Twain, Jake Owen, Dustin Lynch, and more. However, less than a week before Sam Hunt was set to take the stage at the iconic festival, his team announced on social media that he would not be performing.

A statement posted to the singer’s Instagram read, “Unfortunately, due to ongoing government restrictions, Sam Hunt will not be able to perform at Boots & Hearts Music Festival on August 5th. We were hopeful these restrictions would be lifted as the date got closer, but it’s now apparent that won’t happen.”

That said, the country music singer’s team assured fans that the venue instead secured another “great replacement,” concluding with, “We all hope you can continue to have a great weekend in Burl’s Creek,” where the event took place.