Stevie Nicks Announces New Tour Dates: ‘So Excited to Be Back on the Road’

Stevie Nicks’ fans might have to pinch themselves after the iconic singer-songwriter revealed some exciting news via Twitter.

On Monday, the “Dreams” singer announced that she would embark on the second leg of her 2022 Live in Concert tour, adding a dozen new dates to her already scheduled festival appearances, beginning on Sept. 13.

She wrote: “Here we go! I’m so excited to be back on the road and can’t wait to see everyone. Tickets for my fall tour with @VanessaCarlton go on sale this Friday, July 29 at 10 AM.”

Tickets for my fall tour with @VanessaCarlton go on sale this Friday, July 29 at 10 AM. Visit https://t.co/5oMQl8eMxY for all the info. pic.twitter.com/pIArwmfVTG — Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) July 25, 2022

The 12-stop nationwide tour will hit major cities in states such as California, Florida, Arizona, Nashville, and South Carolina.

Vanessa Carlton also took to Instagram to share the exciting news, writing: “Thrilled does not begin to capture what I feel right now. To be able to perform these shows and be on the road with the dream weaver @stevienicks and her incredible band and crew, continues to be one of the greatest honors of my career!”

The “A Thousand Miles” singer added, “I hope you’ll be able to catch us at one of these performances. It’s gonna be good.”

Stevie Nicks shows no signs of slowing down in 2022

With tickets going on sale Friday, July 29, the newly announced dates complete Nicks’ run of live performances at festivals in 2022.

Previously, she was set to take the stages of JAS Aspen Snowmass, Ravinia Festival, Sea.Hear.Now Festival, Sound on Sound Festival, and Ohana Festival this September

Nicks has had quite a busy year so far. Her recent string of performances marks her return to the stage in over three years.

Before announcing the new tour, she headlined several major music festivals, such as the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. Nicks became the first female headliner in the festival’s two-decade history, playing both Fleetwood Mac classics and some of her solo tunes.

Later, she also revealed she’s dropping a live album and concert film.

In addition, Nicks released a new song titled “Show Them the Way” in October 2020. The single, which marked her first new solo music in six years, featured Dave Grohl on drums and arrived with a video directed by Cameron Crowe.

She also joined Miley Cyrus on a “Midnight Sky” remix and was featured on Maroon 5’s “Remedy.”

This past spring, Nicks performed her first post-COVID concert at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. There she dedicated her performance of “Landslide” to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died suddenly in March.

At the fest, she also sang covers of Led Zeppelin’s “Rock and Roll” and Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’.” Coincidentally, the Heartbreakers’ keyboardist Benmont Tench is currently a member of her touring band.

Her busy summer run comes after Nicks was forced to cancel shows last year due to COVID-19.