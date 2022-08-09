‘Stranger Things’ Fans Turn on Metallica, Attempt to ‘Cancel’ Metal Band

In addition to the gripping drama and often terrifying supernatural elements, the now-iconic Netflix series Stranger Things also provides a fairly realistic snapshot of teenage life in the ’80s (you know, if the ’80s had flesh-eating, soul-sucking monsters).

Stranger Things creators took care to inject countless pop culture references of the decade into the series, including the fashion, the advent of personal computers, the walkman, and, of course, the music. Now, when you think “’80s music,” you might envision pop icons like Prince and Michael Jackson or hip hop legends such as Public Enemy and NWA.

These are all undeniably important contributions to music history. The true gift of the ’80s, however, was heavy metal. Metal music was developed in the ’60s and born in the ’70s but it was the ’80s that truly breathed life into the polarizing genre.

It was in the ’80s that metal splintered into the countless sub-genres we know today. And it was through that chaos that thrash metal emerged. Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth, and Anthrax brought a blistering speed to which metal fans immediately connected, especially those in their teen years.

So while Stranger Things successfully captured the various facets of high school in the ’80s, they were missing one key ingredient: the resident metalhead. To remedy this disastrous oversight, the series introduced Eddie Munson in Season 4, the Metallica-loving, axe-shredding leader of the Hellfire Club.

‘Stranger Things’ Fans Attempt to Cancel Metallica

Is Metallica the best metal band in terms of quality? Debatable. What’s undeniable, however, is that Metallica is one of, if not the most famous metal band of all time. At the very least, they far outweigh their fellow thrashers in terms of mainstream popularity.

But when the Metallica classic “Master of Puppets” appeared on Stranger Things in what’s arguably the best scene in the entire series, the band was launched to even greater heights. New fans poured in from every direction, many of whom were brand new to the genre. Well…all of them, really. If you know metal, you know Metallica.

Many metal fans rejected the newcomers, but Metallica welcomed Stranger Things fans with open arms. And thanks to the “most metal concert ever,” Metallica charted for the first time since 2008. As their reach continued to grow, however, online critics inevitably began to appear.

A video began to circulate on TikTok in which one enraged Stranger Things fan attempted to “cancel” Metallica for their “problematic” past. The TikTok user accused the “ancient” band of antisemitism, racism, drug abuse, and making light of Kurt Cobain’s suicide.

And, of course, Metallica fans wasted no time responding to the claims. “The fact Metallica welcomed and defended all the new fans that came from the Stranger Things fandom and they’ve gone and THROWN IT BACK IN THEIR FACES,” one fan wrote in disbelief.

“The pipeline of TikTok teenagers discovering Metallica through Eddie Munson of Stranger Things and then a week later calling them out for being problematic is probably the funniest thing I have ever seen,” another joked.