WATCH: Taylor Hawkins’ Son Plays Foo Fighters Classic in Honor of His Late Dad

Perhaps the most fitting tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins recently took place, with a touching cover of the Foo Fighter’s hit, “My Hero’. Shane Hawkins, the son of the long-time Foo Fighters drummer, took a seat behind the kit at a Laguna Beach block party on July 4th to play the Foos’ 1997 hit.

In a touching video uploaded to TikTok, you can see Shane on top of a community roof with the local Laguna band The Alive. “When Taylor Hawkins’ son gets on the drums and dedicates the song ‘My Hero’ to his dad,” reads the caption. “The hawk would’ve been proud.” Shane clearly takes after his father. He obviously has the drumming skills on full display in the clip. However, he also has the same type of infectious enthusiasm that made Taylor so popular. “My Hero” ranks at the top of the iconic rock music group’s hits.

The Hawkins family has a long history of friendship with the Alive. They’ve played with Taylor Hawkins’ cover band Chevy Metal, according to Variety. They also opened for the Foo Fighters in Chile a week before Taylor’s tragic death. The fact that the elder Hawkins grew up in Laguna Beach, California, where Shane’s tribute was held, only enhanced the impact of the event.

The Foo Fighters take a break following the loss of Hawkins

Taylor Hawkins was discovered dead in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, in March. This was just a few hours before the band’s headlining set at Festival Estéreo Festival. Taylor was only 50 years old. His son is just one of many who’ve paid tribute to Hawkins. The Foo Fighters will perform tribute concerts featuring special guests, thanks to the approval of the Hawkins family.

Following Taylor Hawkins’ death, his bandmates canceled their intended performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The band also canceled all of their previously scheduled live shows. The Foo Fighters announced the cancellations on March 29, saying that it was because of the “staggering loss of Taylor Hawkins,” adding: “Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Dave Grohl recently emerged to perform at Paul McCartney’s 80th birthday celebration. However, the surviving Foo Fighters will perform a pair of tributes for Taylor Hawkins in the near future. The shows are scheduled on September 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and on September 27 at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.

On the band’s official website, a statement said that Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee “will come together with the Hawkins family to celebrate the life, music, and love of their husband, father, brother, and bandmate with The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts.”