Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert: How to Watch the Show Live

A tribute concert for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is scheduled for Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London. And there are a number of ways for you to see it. Streaming platforms like Paramount Plus will air it as will other locations. Foo Fighters and Hawkins’ family are working together to make this tribute happen. This concert in London will be the first of two taking place.

Billboard reports that, according to a notice on Foo Fighters’ website, Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jafee, and the Hawkins family are working together. They are reportedly joining as a group to “celebrate the life, music and love of their husband, father, brother and bandmate.”

Paramount Plus, Pluto TV Among Places You Can See Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert kicks off at 11:30 a.m. Eastern, 10:30 am. Central. It will be streamed on Paramount Plus domestically. Yet internationally, it is supposed to be streamed by Pluto TV. There is a possibility those who have this streaming platform might be able to find it as well.

Meanwhile, other places where the concert will run include MTV’s YouTube channels. If you have on-demand access to Paramount Plus and Pluto TV, then you can see the concert. Also, it will be available through MTV TV VOD starting on the week of September 5.

If you want to see an hourlong version of this concert, then you can tune into CBS on Saturday starting at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central. Additionally, MTV plans to air that one-hour special across its global channels. This will start in Latin America on Saturday and move into other international territories on Sunday, September 4. Look for an extended two-hour compilation to run globally in September.

Hawkins Was 50 Years Old At Time Of Death

Who will be appearing at this concert? Besides the other members of Foo Fighters, this tribute will feature the likes of Travis Barker, Nandi Bushell, Martin Chambers, Chevy Metal, Chris Chaney, Nile Rodgers, Stewart Copeland, Mark Ronson, Kesha, Luke Spiller, Brian Johnson, Josh Freese, and other recording artists. Also showing up for a special appearance are Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock. The second tribute concert happens at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 27.

Hawkins was 50 years old when he died back in March 2022. At the time, the band said in a statement, “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.” Many notable musicians from Stevie Nicks and Mick Jagger to Ozzy Osbourne have offered tender tributes to the rock drummer after his death.