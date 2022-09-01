Ted Nugent Speaks Out About Ozzy Osbourne’s Decision to Relocate From ‘Hellhole’ Los Angeles

Following the news that Ozzy Osbourne was officially leaving the U.S. due to gun violence throughout the country, fellow musician Ted Nugent had a few choice words about the rock legend’s decision.

As previously reported, Ozzy Osbourne spoke to The Guardian about the reason behind him leaving the U.S. “Everything’s f—ing ridiculous there,” he declared. The rocker specifically references the increased amount of school shootings and active shooter incidents. “I’m fed up with people getting killed every day.”

Ozzy Osbourne then shared, “God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting at that convert in Vegas [in 2017] at that concert… It’s f—ing crazy. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in f—ing Forest Lawn. I’m English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go. But, no, it’s just time for me to come home.”

According to Metal Addicts, Ted Nugent spoke out about Ozzy Osbourne’s remarks during the latest episode of The Nightly Nuge. Co-host Keith Mark notably asked the singer and songwriter about the recent news about the hotel vacant rooms proposal. That was when Nugent mentioned Osbourne.

“Even my friend Ozzy Osbourne is getting the hell out of Los Angeles,” Nugent pointed out. “Because he’d rather live in a tyrant England than in a shooting zone that is orchestrated. A shooting zone, a murder capital that is orchestrated by the court system, the district attorney, the prosecuting attorneys of L.A. County.”

Ted Nugent Refuses to Go Near Los Angeles & References the City as a ‘Hellhole’

Although he and his wife Shemane have the “time of their lives” when they go to L.A., Nugent stated that he hasn’t been there in a number of years. “Because I just don’t go to hellholes. I just don’t go to high-crime murder zones where you have to sidestep feces and needles in the streets and you see people defecating right there on the sidewalk. And I don’t mean rarely – I mean it’s becoming standard operating procedure.”

Ted Nugent went on to explain the reason behind Los Angeles’ downfall. “It’s another manifestation of a culture abandonment, culture deprivation that is orchestrated glaringly by the Democrat party and all their cronies,” he explained. “This is a left-wing, socialist, mindless Satanic agenda that celebrates indecency, cruelty, crime, dangerous conditions.”

Nugent went on to praise South Dakota governor Kristi Noem for people wanting to move to her state. “The good families of conscience, God, family, country, Constitution, Bill Of Rights, Ten Commandments, Golden Rule, work ethic, law and order, that quality of life mantra is guiding conscientious families to get the hell out of the feces, needles, exploding violent crime rates and now where their tax dollars are gonna be torched even further.”