The Chicks Tribute to Olivia Newton-John Leaves Fans in Tears

Country girl group The Chicks paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John with a cover of her solo song from “Grease.” The tribute had fans emotional.

Newton-John passed away last week from breast cancer. Since the news of her death broke, many people have spoken about her, and many have paid tribute through song. The Chicks, which consists of members Natalie Maines and sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer, did exactly this during their Saturday night concert.

“We lost a worldwide sweetheart last week, Olivia Newton-John,” Maines told the crowd. “I thought I was Olivia Newton-John from like 4 to 12, and then I just wished I was Olivia Newton-John. So we worked up today at soundcheck a little Olivia Newton-John song.”

The trio then performed a lovely cover of “Hopelessly Devoted to You.”

Fans went wild for the cover and the tribute.

Rolling Stone tweeted out an article about the cover, writing: “The Chicks paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John by covering her classic ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ during their Saturday night concert at the Gorge.”

Fans responded to the tweet with adoration. One fan quote-tweeted the article, writing: “Beautiful tribute. #OliviaNewtonJohn.”

Another wrote: “This is amazing!!! @thechicks.”

Some fans related to Maine’s statement at the beginning. A Twitter user responded: “Well this is lovely. It’s nice to know that we all love to belt out hopelessly devoted to you.”

Celebrites Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John in the Week Following Her Death

The Chicks aren’t the only ones who have publicly spoken about Newton-John’s death. Ever since the news hit that the beloved star died at 73, everyone who knew her posted about their lovely experiences and memories with her.

A clip has gone around of her “Grease” co-star John Travolta sharing some kind words about her in an old interview together. He said: “But every guy in the world wants Olivia Newton-John as their girlfriend, and I knew that ’cause I wanted that. I felt the same way. And every girl wants to be like her. If you [the Grease casting agents] don’t see this, you guys are nuts, ’cause there was only one person in the world that was Sandy, and that was Olivia Newton-John.”

Travolta also posted his own tribute to her following her death. Sharing a photo of Newton-John to his Instagram, he wrote: “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!Your Danny, your John!”

Many have also, like The Chicks, paid tribute to the icon through song. The “Hopelessly Devoted to You” singer definitely left her mark on many people.