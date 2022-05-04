‘The View’ Co-Hosts Remember Naomi Judd With Touching Segment

Last weekend, country music fans were shocked to learn of the passing of one of the most iconic singers in the business, country music Hall of Famer Naomi Judd. Since then, people from all over the world have given the family an outpouring of support after the loss of the music legend.

The View Pays Tribute To Late Country Music Star Naomi Judd With Touching Statement

During the Monday, May 2 episode of The View, the hosts of the popular daytime talk show took a moment to remember the beloved music icon. Discussing what the loss means for the world, as well as the struggle of mental illness, the disease that ultimately cost Naomi Judd her life.

“REMEMBERING NAOMI JUDD,” writes a Monday, May 2 post on The View’s Twitter account.

REMEMBERING NAOMI JUDD: After the country music star’s daughters said they lost their mother to “the disease of mental illness,” #TheView discuss Judd opening up about her struggles. https://t.co/m6bjTcwuSi pic.twitter.com/xKiavoWLu9 — The View (@TheView) May 2, 2022

In the video clip included in the Twitter post, the women of The View address the loss, noting that like “so many others, we are heartbroken by the loss of Naomi Judd.”

“Her daughters Ashley and Wynnona attended the ceremony to induct The Judds into the Country Music Hall of Fame,” notes The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg. Goldberg adds that Ashley and Wynnona said in a statement that they “lost their mother to the disease of mental illness.”

Mourning the Loss Of A Country Music Icon

In the touching tribute to Naomi Judd, the hosts of The View note that losing a mother is “always a devastation,” but, Goldberg says, this is “a big one.” Fellow host Joy Behar then steps in to reference a quote made by Naomi Judd in 2016 noting that mental illness is not a “character flaw” but rather a “stinking disease.”

Cohost Ana Navarro then shares a moving message the group has for Naomi’s daughters as they navigate the loss of their beloved mother.

“The two daughters at this point have to know that the world is enveloping them with love,” Navarro says in the touching message.

“That they were adored by their mom and they will carry her in their heart their entire lives,” the host adds.

The View co-host goes on to share the message that being famous or successful doesn’t make someone safe from the tragedy of mental illness. And, she says, mental illness can affect anyone despite their outward success.

“From the outside, it may look like you have it all,” Navarro explains.

“We have to see it as an illness,” she adds. “And we have to check in on each other.”